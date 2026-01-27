Edit Profile
    You can now decide how your still photos come alive in Google Photos: Here’s how

    Google Photos now lets you turn still images into videos using text instructions. Know how this feature works, and what more Google has in store for you. 

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 11:15 AM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    A single photo often holds more than one moment, and Google now wants users to decide how that moment unfolds. Google has begun rolling out a new update to Google Photos that changes how people turn still images into short videos. The update adds a text-based option to the existing “Photo to video” tool, allowing users to describe what they want to see before the system creates a clip.

    Google Photos now lets users turn their pictures into videos using custom text instructions. (Pexels)
    Google first introduced the “Photo to video” feature last year as a way to bring motion to stored images. Until now, users could only rely on preset options provided inside the app. The latest update adds a third feature that accepts written instructions. With this change, users no longer need to depend on fixed effects and can instead guide the motion using their own words.

    How to Use Text Prompts in Photo to Video

    According to Google, the new option appears inside the Create section of the Google Photos app. After selecting “Photo to video” and choosing an image, users now see three choices. The first option allows them to type a short description explaining how the subjects in the photo should move. The second option applies light motion, such as a small change in facial expression or posture. The third option, labelled “I’m feeling lucky,” creates a clip without user direction and may add broader movement or visual elements.

    Once users enter a text prompt and tap generate, the system processes the image and produces a short video in a few seconds. Google says the software studies the objects within the photo before applying movement. For example, if a user asks for wind, the motion applies to items such as trees or clothing rather than fixed structures.

    How Google Applies Motion Accurately

    The company aims to make photo editing more flexible without adding complex tools. When the feature first launched, it mainly served as a simple demonstration of motion effects. Users could animate portraits, but they had little control over the outcome. The addition of text prompts changes that by giving users a direct role in shaping the final result.

    This update also sets Google Photos apart from other gallery apps, many of which rely on repeated motion or basic depth effects. Instead of reusing existing frames, the tool creates new video frames based on the text input.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

