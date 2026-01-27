You can now decide how your still photos come alive in Google Photos: Here’s how

A single photo often holds more than one moment, and Google now wants users to decide how that moment unfolds. Google has begun rolling out a new update to Google Photos that changes how people turn still images into short videos. The update adds a text-based option to the existing “Photo to video” tool, allowing users to describe what they want to see before the system creates a clip. Google Photos now lets users turn their pictures into videos using custom text instructions. (Pexels)

Google first introduced the “Photo to video” feature last year as a way to bring motion to stored images. Until now, users could only rely on preset options provided inside the app. The latest update adds a third feature that accepts written instructions. With this change, users no longer need to depend on fixed effects and can instead guide the motion using their own words.

Also read: Apple AirTag 2 launched with a longer tracking range and airline support

How to Use Text Prompts in Photo to Video According to Google, the new option appears inside the Create section of the Google Photos app. After selecting “Photo to video” and choosing an image, users now see three choices. The first option allows them to type a short description explaining how the subjects in the photo should move. The second option applies light motion, such as a small change in facial expression or posture. The third option, labelled “I’m feeling lucky,” creates a clip without user direction and may add broader movement or visual elements.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro series could keep centre stage despite design rumours

Once users enter a text prompt and tap generate, the system processes the image and produces a short video in a few seconds. Google says the software studies the objects within the photo before applying movement. For example, if a user asks for wind, the motion applies to items such as trees or clothing rather than fixed structures.

Also read: Is your smart TV too slow? Try these 4 simple fixes first

How Google Applies Motion Accurately The company aims to make photo editing more flexible without adding complex tools. When the feature first launched, it mainly served as a simple demonstration of motion effects. Users could animate portraits, but they had little control over the outcome. The addition of text prompts changes that by giving users a direct role in shaping the final result.

This update also sets Google Photos apart from other gallery apps, many of which rely on repeated motion or basic depth effects. Instead of reusing existing frames, the tool creates new video frames based on the text input.