Apple iPhone from 2013 gets a new software update in 2026, Here’s why

It isn’t every day that we see a smartphone brand rolling out a software update for a device more than a decade after its launch. iPhones have long been known for their longevity, and this update only reaffirms that. This is because Apple has released a new software update for the iPhone 5s, a device that originally launched back in 2013. But no, this isn’t iOS 26 or any major feature update. iPhone 5s launched in September 2013.

The update in question is iOS 12.5.8, and it has been rolled out not just for the iPhone 5s, but also for the iPhone 6, which launched in 2014. That effectively means Apple is issuing a software update 13 years after launch for the iPhone 5s and 12 years after launch for the iPhone 6.

So what exactly is this update for? According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 12.5.8 extends the validity of a system certificate required for core services such as iMessage, FaceTime, and other Apple services. Without this update, these features would have stopped working on affected devices after January 2027. With the update installed, they will continue to function beyond that date.

Importantly, this is not a feature update. There are no new capabilities being added. Instead, it is a maintenance-focused release aimed at ensuring existing services continue to work as intended.

As for Apple’s software support policy, at large, the company has previously stated that it officially provides around five years of security updates for iPhones after launch. However, in practice, Apple has often gone beyond this window, especially when it comes to fixing critical security issues or maintaining essential services.