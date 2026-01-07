Apple may bring a 200MP camera to iPhones, but not before…

Apple may introduce a major camera hardware change in future iPhones, with reports suggesting the company is developing a 200-megapixel camera sensor. If current timelines remain unchanged, the first iPhone with this sensor could launch in 2028, a lineup expected to carry the iPhone 21 name. Apple is reportedly planning major camera changes for future iPhones.

Camera updates continue to play a central role in Apple’s yearly iPhone releases. In recent years, the company has focused more on software processing and gradual sensor updates rather than large jumps in hardware. A shift to a 200MP sensor would signal a clear change in that approach. However, the report notes that Apple does not plan to roll out this sensor before 2028. This means iPhones expected in 2026 and 2027 will likely continue using the current camera setup.

Also read: 5 James Bond gadgets you didn’t know existed in real life

Impact on Future iPhones

At present, Apple features 48MP sensors across its main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras. This system supports higher image detail while working with features such as pixel binning and image processing. Apple appears set to continue refining this setup in the short term instead of making immediate changes to megapixel counts.

The report adds that Samsung may supply the 200MP sensor for future iPhones. Apple and Samsung, despite competing in the smartphone market, already work together across several components, including displays and memory chips. The sensor production could take place at Samsung’s plant in Austin, Texas, which would support Apple’s efforts to spread manufacturing across more locations.

Also read: From AI robots to smart locks: 7 Futuristic gadgets at CES 2026 you can actually buy in 2026

For users, a 200MP camera could allow higher-resolution photos, improved digital zoom, and more options for cropping images. Even so, Apple is expected to keep its focus on image processing and consistent results rather than promoting camera performance based only on resolution.

In other news, Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.3 to the public in the coming weeks. Ahead of this, the company has issued an unexpected update for beta users called iOS 26.3 (a). This update introduces testing for a feature named Background Security Improvements.

Also read: 4 Smart home upgrades you can get for less than $50, here’s how

Users can find this update by opening Settings, then selecting Privacy & Security, followed by Background Security Improvements. Apple introduced this feature in iOS 26.1 as a replacement for the Rapid Security Response system launched in 2022. Apple said the feature allows temporary removal if compatibility issues arise, with fixes delivered through later updates.