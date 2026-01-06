4 Smart home upgrades you can get for less than $50, here’s how

Smart home technology is no longer reserved for high budgets. You can upgrade your living space with connected devices that automate tasks, save energy, and make everyday routines easier without spending a lot. Even small investments can bring smart home benefits to your house or apartment. You can make your home smarter and more convenient without spending a lot on technology.

Here are four affordable ways to start transforming your home into a smart space.

1. Smart Plugs

Smart plugs convert regular electronics into connected devices. You simply plug them into your existing wall outlet, then plug lamps, fans, coffee makers, or chargers into the smart plug. Using a smartphone app, you can turn devices on or off, schedule them to operate automatically, and even save energy when devices aren’t in use. Brands like Kasa, TP-Link, and Govee provide options that are both functional and budget-friendly, making smart plugs one of the easiest ways to start with smart home technology.

2. Smart Speaker

A smart speaker acts as a control centre for your home. Voice commands let you manage lights, smart plugs, timers, and music without opening an app. Even without other smart devices, a smart speaker provides features like news updates, weather reports, and music streaming. The Google Nest Mini, priced around $60, is an example that balances cost and functionality. It supports multiple smart devices and can link multiple speakers for audio across rooms.

3. Video Doorbell

Video doorbells add security and convenience. They let you see and communicate with visitors through your phone, whether it’s a delivery driver or a guest. Motion detection alerts you when someone approaches your home, providing an extra layer of safety. Budget options are available that offer these core features without the high price tag.

4. Smart Bulbs

Smart light bulbs connect to your phone or hub, allowing you to control lighting remotely. You can adjust brightness, colour temperature, and even switch to different colours in bulbs that support it. They’re easy to install and provide a simple way to start creating a connected home environment. One smart bulb can change the atmosphere in a room or enhance setups like a home theatre.

These devices offer practical benefits while keeping costs low. Starting with smart plugs, a speaker, a video doorbell, or smart bulbs can make your home more efficient and interactive without huge investments.