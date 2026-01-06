Samsung showcases 130-inch TV, gaming monitors, AI home appliances and more at CES 2026

Samsung kicked off CES 2026 with its First Look event, during which it outlined its plans to increase the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across homes and personal devices. The company showcased a range of products that will form part of its 2026 portfolio, covering televisions, audio equipment, gaming monitors, and home appliances. Samsung said its goal is to connect devices and services into a single user experience. Samsung introduced a 130-inch Micro RGB TV, Music Studio speakers, gaming monitors, and more at CES 2026.

TM Roh, CEO and Head of Samsung’s Device eXperience division, said the company aims to deliver connected experiences across mobile devices, displays, home appliances, and services. Samsung will display these products at CES 2026, which runs from 6 to 9 January.

TVs and Display Products

Samsung introduced a 130-inch Micro RGB TV at the event. The company said the television features Micro RGB technology and an AI-based engine to manage colour output and picture processing. It also supports Vision AI Companion features that adjust viewing settings based on user habits.

Samsung also showcased the OLED S95H TV, which features thin borders and supports HDR10+ Advanced and Eclipsa Audio. The company also revealed the Freestyle+ projector, designed to project content on walls, ceilings, and uneven surfaces with AI-based alignment tools. Another display product on show was Movingstyle, a screen mounted on a rolling stand for use in different spaces.

Audio Devices

Samsung expanded its audio lineup with Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 WiFi speakers. The Music Studio 7 uses a 3.1.1-channel setup, while the Music Studio 5 includes a woofer and two tweeters. Both speakers support AI-based bass control to manage sound output.

Gaming Monitors

Samsung previewed five new Odyssey gaming monitors, including Odyssey 3D (G90XH), Odyssey G6 (G60H), and three Odyssey OLED G8 models. The company said these monitors focus on higher resolution and faster refresh rates. Samsung also showcased the Odyssey G6 as a high-speed display aimed at competitive gaming.

AI-Powered Home Appliances

Samsung also showcased new Bespoke AI home and kitchen appliances. These include a Bespoke Family Hub refrigerator with AI Vision and Google Gemini integration, which tracks stored food and suggests recipes. The lineup also includes the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, Bespoke AI AirDresser with fabric care features, and the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot cleaner powered by a Qualcomm processor.