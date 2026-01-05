iQOO 15 Ultra confirmed to launch soon: Here’s what to expect

iQOO has confirmed the launch of its new iQOO 15 Ultra, ending weeks of speculation. The company announced on Weibo that the device will debut in China before the Spring Festival, placing the release in January or early February, ahead of the February 17 holiday. Currently, the launch is limited to China, with no details yet on a global release. Rumours suggest a smaller model may join the iQOO 15 series later this year, though this has not been confirmed. iQOO 15 Ultra is confirmed to launch soon in China ahead of Spring Festival.

Ultra Variant Confirmed

The iQOO 15 Ultra marks the first time the brand will use the “Ultra” name. Previously, iQOO focused on standard and Pro models for its flagship and sub-flagship lineup. Introducing an Ultra variant indicates the company aims to offer a higher-tier option with enhanced features for users seeking top performance.

The Ultra will sit above the regular iQOO 15, which launched globally in November 2025 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Leaks suggest the Ultra may include shoulder triggers and an active cooling fan, features typically found in gaming phones. Display upgrades could also distinguish the model, with reports indicating a 2K panel and a 165Hz refresh rate. This would surpass OnePlus 15’s 1.5K 165Hz display, while the standard iQOO 15 already offers a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate would mainly benefit gamers in fast-paced games.

Camera, Battery, and Gaming in Focus

Camera and battery specifications are expected to remain similar to the regular model. The iQOO 15 has a 50MP triple rear camera, a 32MP front camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. Maintaining this battery while adding active cooling could improve performance during extended gaming sessions.

The iQOO 15 Ultra aims to target users who prioritise high performance and gaming-oriented features. Those seeking extensive camera options or software updates may prefer mainstream flagships. Pricing may remain competitive, following the iQOO 15’s launch at Rs. 72,999.