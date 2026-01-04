Apple could bring back compact MacBook with new 12.9-inch model - All details

Apple may be planning to expand its MacBook range with a new model, which aims to appeal to users who want a smaller laptop at a lower cost. A report from market research firm TrendForce suggests the company is working on a compact MacBook with a 12.9-inch screen. The device could arrive in spring 2026 and sit below the MacBook Air in Apple’s lineup. Apple may introduce a smaller, lower-priced MacBook in 2026 to offer users a more affordable laptop option.(Bloomberg)

If the report is accurate, the move would mark Apple’s return to smaller notebooks after it stopped selling the 12-inch MacBook several years ago. That earlier model focused on portability but struggled to meet performance expectations at the time. The upcoming model may take a different approach by balancing size, power use, and pricing.

The screen size would be slightly smaller than the 13.6-inch display on the current MacBook Air. However, narrow screen borders could allow Apple to keep the overall body close to standard laptop dimensions. This would make the device easier to carry while still offering enough space for everyday tasks such as browsing, writing, and video streaming.

iPhone Chip at the Core

TrendForce reports that Apple may use the A18 Pro chip, which also powers the iPhone 16 Pro series. This would be a shift from the M-series processors used in current MacBooks. Even so, early performance estimates indicate that the chip could deliver a clear improvement over the Intel processors used in older compact MacBooks. Single-core output is expected to be much higher, while multi-core results may come close to the first M1 chip in light workloads.

Focus on Battery Life and Price

The use of an iPhone-class processor could also support better power efficiency. Since the chip runs in a phone without a cooling fan, the MacBook could operate silently and focus on longer battery life. This design would suit users who rely on their laptops for daily work rather than demanding tasks.

Pricing has not been confirmed. However, the report suggests Apple may place the model below the MacBook Air, which starts at around $799 (roughly Rs. 71,921) in some regions. Lower component costs could help Apple manage pricing as memory costs rise.

Analysts also point to expected price pressure in the laptop market in 2026 due to supply issues linked to AI-related demand. A lower-priced MacBook could help Apple maintain its position during that period. Apple has not commented on the report.