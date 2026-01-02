Top 5 OLED laptops from Lenovo, HP, and ASUS that offer true blacks and vivid colours

The laptop market is moving beyond traditional LCD screens, with OLED technology taking the lead. Unlike LCDs that rely on a backlight, OLED screens use self-illuminating pixels. This allows each pixel to turn off individually, producing true blacks and high contrast. The result is sharper images, smoother motion, and reduced eye strain. Professionals in video editing, design, or content creation can benefit, while casual users can enjoy immersive entertainment. Although OLED laptops are often priced higher, the performance and display quality justify the investment. Check out these top 5 OLED laptops from top brands to take your viewing experience to the next level.(Pexels)

HP Spectre x360

HP’s Spectre x360 14 offers a convertible design with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touch screen. The 16:10 display provides more vertical space, ideal for multitasking and creative work. It runs on an Intel Core i7 processor with a 1TB SSD. Users can switch between laptop, tent, and tablet modes, while features like dynamic performance tuning and security integration add value. Long battery life makes it suitable for both professionals and students.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The Zephyrus G14 targets gamers and creators who need a portable powerhouse. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, paired with a 2.8K 120Hz OLED display. This combination delivers fast graphics, accurate colours, and smooth motion. Its compact, lightweight design and effective cooling make it easy to carry, while maintaining high performance for gaming or professional workloads.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus

Dell’s Inspiron 14 Plus offers a 2.8K OLED display at an affordable price. The Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with AI features supports video enhancement and noise reduction. Its 16:10 screen balances portability with screen space, and battery life is strong for daily use. This laptop is a solid option for creators who need professional colour accuracy without paying flagship prices.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

The Yoga Slim 7 features a 14-inch OLED panel with Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR True Black 500, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU and 16GB RAM, it handles both creative and everyday tasks. Battery life reaches 20 hours for video playback, and multiple ports, including Thunderbolt 4, ensure connectivity.

ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED

ASUS’s Vivobook 15 brings OLED screens to a wider audience. Its 15.6-inch FHD panel delivers deep blacks and vivid colours. Equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and 16GB RAM, it handles work, entertainment, and light creative projects. The laptop combines affordability with professional-grade display performance.