Top 5 OLED laptops from Lenovo, HP, and ASUS that offer true blacks and vivid colours
Published on: Jan 02, 2026 06:07 pm IST
OLED laptops are changing how we see screens. Check out these five OLED laptops from top brands to boost your overall experience.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14,AMD Ryzen 9 270, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5060-8GB/90W TGP/16GB/1TB/3K OLED/14/120Hz/73WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Eclipse Gray/1.5 Kg) GA403UM-QS007WS View Details
₹199,990
Dell Inspiron 7440, Intel Core Ultra 3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD View Details
₹105,000
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA-OLED 14(35.5cm), Windows 11, Microsoft 365 Basic + Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.39Kg, 83CV00DFIN, 400Nits, 1Yr ADP Free, AI PC View Details
₹74,577
ASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6,Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, X1502VA-BQ836WS,Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details
₹52,990
