Oppo Reno 15 series launching on January 8 in India: Check expected features, price and more

Oppo has officially announced the launch schedule for its upcoming Reno 15 smartphone lineup in India. The company will introduce the new series on January 8 at 12 pm IST. After the launch event, consumers will be able to buy the devices through Flipkart, Amazon, and Oppo’s official online store across the country. The series will include three models: Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, and Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini. The Oppo Reno 15 series is launching on January 8, 2026, in India.(OPPO)

Oppo Reno 15 Series: Camera Specification (Confirmed)

According to Oppo, the Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G will focus strongly on camera performance. Both devices will be equipped with a 200MP main rear camera. Oppo states that it will use its PureTone system to maintain balance between the subject and the background while capturing photos. The company aims to offer consistent colour output across different lighting conditions.

In addition to the main camera, the two Pro models will include a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x zoom and a 50MP wide-angle camera. These cameras will allow users to capture portraits, group photos, and wide scenes. Oppo has also confirmed that both Pro phones will support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60 frames per second. Users will be able to record videos using the front camera as well as the main, wide-angle, and telephoto cameras.

The Reno 15 series will also introduce software-based camera tools. These tools will assist users with portrait lighting, removing unwanted elements from moving images, and recording slow-motion clips.

Oppo Reno 15 Series: Price in India (Expected)

Pricing details have not been officially shared yet. Industry reports suggest that the standard Oppo Reno 15 may be priced below Rs. 50,000, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini could come in under Rs. 40,000. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro is expected to cost more than the previous model, though Oppo has not confirmed the final price. Consumers are advised to wait for official pricing and full specifications during the January 8 launch event.