OnePlus 16 camera rumour: Could this be the fix fans wanted?

OnePlus is reportedly working on improvements for the OnePlus 16 that may address criticisms of the OnePlus 15. Early rumours suggested the new model could continue some of the design and feature choices that divided users, but recent leaks suggest that the company may focus on enhancing its camera system. The OnePlus 16 is rumoured to feature a 200MP camera with other major improvements. (HT)

Possible 200MP Camera Upgrade

According to a report shared by a reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the OnePlus 16 could feature a 200MP camera sensor. The report suggests the device will use the same high-resolution sensor as the upcoming Oppo Find N6 for both the main and telephoto cameras. This aligns with past strategies, as the OnePlus 15 and Oppo Find N5 shared the same 50MP Sony main camera and 50MP Samsung telephoto sensor. The OnePlus 16 is expected to launch in late 2026, possibly around October.

May Address Previous Camera Issues

One of the main complaints about the OnePlus 15 was its smaller camera sensors compared to the OnePlus 13. Although this change did not significantly reduce performance, it left some fans feeling the device had taken a step backwards. By increasing sensor size or resolution, the OnePlus 16 could restore confidence in the brand’s camera capabilities.

Industry trends show that high-resolution sensors are often reserved for zoom or telephoto cameras rather than the main sensor. OnePlus may adopt a similar approach, following models like the Honor Magic8 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and Vivo X300 Pro, which pair high-megapixel sensors with telephoto lenses to improve zoom performance.

What to Expect More

Experts note that a higher megapixel count does not automatically result in better image quality. Larger sensors with lower resolution often capture more light and detail, which can be more beneficial than simply increasing the number of pixels. While the OnePlus 16 may boast a 200MP camera, sensor size and image processing will play a critical role in determining real-world performance.