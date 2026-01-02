From Realme 16 Pro series to Oppo Reno 15 series - Smartphone launches to watch in January 2026

The New Year has started with a busy launch calendar for smartphone brands in India, as several major tech companies are preparing to release their new devices across price segments. Brands such as Realme, Redmi, Oppo and Poco are preparing to launch smartphones and tablets designed to appeal to users who are looking for advanced camera features, high-capacity batteries or cutting-edge hardware. Multiple launches are set for the first half of the month, which might give buyers several choices at the start of the year. Major technology brands are set to launch their smartphones in India in January 2026. (Realme)

Realme 16 Pro Series

Realme will begin the year with the launch of the Realme 16 Pro series on January 6. The lineup includes the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro Plus. Both devices focus on camera performance. Each model features a 200MP main camera, while the Pro Plus variant also includes a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. Realme uses a metal finish for the camera module design. The Realme 16 Pro Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chip. Both smartphones are expected to house 7,000mAh batteries with 80W fast charging support.

On the same day, Realme will also launch the Realme Pad 3 in India. The tablet follows the Realme Pad, released in July 2023. The Realme Pad 3 is expected to house a 12,200mAh battery and a 2.8K display.

Redmi Note 15 5G

The Redmi Note 15 5G is confirmed to launch on January 6. The Note series remains a key lineup for Xiaomi in India. The Redmi Note 15 5G is likely to feature a 108MP main camera with 4K video recording support. The device will come with a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and measures 7.35mm in thickness.

Under the hood, the Redmi will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. It is also likely to house a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Redmi will also launch the Pad 2 Pro 5G on the same day. The tablet will support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision and comes with a QHD+ display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and may house a 12,000mAh battery.

Poco M8

Poco is planning to launch the Poco M8 on January 8, 2026, in India. The company has not shared full specifications yet. The device is expected to target users looking for lower-cost smartphones with advanced specifications and features. However, Poco usually focuses on performance-focused devices in this segment.

Oppo Reno 15 Series

Lastly, Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 15 series in India later this month. The company has not announced the launch date, but has opened sales of a privilege pack. The upcoming lineup will include the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini.

Oppo has confirmed display details for all models. The Reno 15 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Reno 15 Pro Mini will feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass 7i. The Reno 15 will come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 7i. All three models will carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 safety ratings.