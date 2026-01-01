PlayStation Plus kicks off 2026 with Need for Speed Unbound and two more games

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for January 2026, giving subscribers access to three titles starting January 6. Players can download and play these games throughout the month and continue to access them as long as their PlayStation Plus membership remains active. The games include a racing title, a platform game remake, and a survival-focused release aimed at cooperative play. Sony has announced three PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January.

Need for Speed Unbound

One of the featured games for January is Need for Speed Unbound. The racing title launched in late 2022 and marked the return of the long-running series after a gap of several years. The game focuses on street racing events set across a city map, where players compete in scheduled qualifiers and work toward larger races. It also includes police pursuits that challenge players to evade capture while managing damage and heat levels. The game allows players to select and customise cars as they progress. Music artist A$AP Rocky appears as part of the story, which follows a rise through the street racing scene. Sony has confirmed that this title will only be available to PlayStation 5 users.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Another addition to the January lineup is Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed. This title revisits the platform game that was first released on the Wii in 2010. The updated version discarded motion-based controls and instead uses standard controller inputs. Players take control of Mickey Mouse as he explores areas inspired by Disney history, solving puzzles and completing platforming challenges. The remake brings the original concept to modern consoles while keeping the core structure intact. Game designer Warren Spector, known for his work on earlier role-playing and action titles, played a key role in the project. Sony will offer this game on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Core Keeper

The third game in the lineup is Core Keeper. The title spent several years in early access before reaching a full release. It places players in an underground setting where they gather resources, build structures, and explore new areas. The game supports solo play but places strong emphasis on cooperation, allowing up to eight players to share a world and progress together.

Note: Subscribers have until January 5 to claim December’s PlayStation Plus Monthly Games. These include Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality Echo of Ada, and Neon White.