That Happy New Year text on WhatsApp could empty your bank account

New Year 2026 is almost here, and it is a time when many people receive greetings on social media platforms and instant messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, with users sending Happy New Year messages. But what if we told you that police forces across India are warning citizens about potential New Year message scams, where you receive a Happy New Year greeting, but clicking on it could actually lead to your phone being hacked and you losing a lot of money? Beware of apk scams on WhatsApp and other instant messaging apps.

Here is how the scam works

The scam involves you receiving an APK file that is masked as a Happy New Year greeting on apps like WhatsApp. There may be a clear mention of the file having an APK extension, but it could be accompanied by fancy text or an image that masks the file. Once you click on it, the file gets installed, and once installed, attackers are most likely to gain access to your phone, which is obviously not good for you.

What are the key things that you should keep in mind?

First, this message could come from trusted contacts, because the possibility that their account has been hacked is very real. So do not trust a message even if it comes from a trusted contact, such as your brother, sister, partner, or parents, as their account could have been compromised.

Next, do not click on such messages, because the moment you install an APK file, things can go wrong for you. Finally, do not turn on the option to sideload APK apps on your Android phone, as this gives permission to install APK files from outside the Google Play Store.

And finally, if you have an iPhone, you do not have to worry about APK files, as they cannot be installed on iPhones. However, you should still pay close attention to any links or unfamiliar messages you receive, as links can be problematic as well.

