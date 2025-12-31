OnePlus 16 tipped to feature a big 200MP camera upgrade, early leaks suggest

It has only been a few months since the OnePlus 15 was launched, and we are already starting to see leaks and rumours about the OnePlus 16, which is expected to be the next big flagship from OnePlus. Now, a super early leak by tipster Digital Chat Station has surfaced, giving us a hint of what to expect from the camera system on the OnePlus 16. He claims that the OnePlus 16 is expected to feature a 200-megapixel camera sensor, which would bring it in line with the best of its Chinese counterparts, such as the Oppo Find X9 Pro and the Vivo X300 Pro. Here are the details. OnePlus 15 comes with a triple 50MP camera setup.(Ayushmann Chawla)

OnePlus 16 200MP Camera Sensor Tipped

Digital Chat Station says that the Oppo Find N6 and the OnePlus 16 could end up sharing the very same camera module for their main and telephoto cameras. If you think about it, the Oppo Find N5 and the OnePlus 15 also share the LYT-700 main camera, while the telephoto camera uses the Samsung JN5 sensor. That said, there is still a long way to go before the OnePlus 16 launches, which is expected in late 2026, with the India launch likely to follow much later.

OnePlus 15 Camera Specs

The OnePlus 15 brought a major camera overhaul as well as a design overhaul. The camera overhaul is significant because OnePlus has moved away from Hasselblad. Instead, the camera system is now powered by its own DetailMax engine. You get a 50MP main wide camera, a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, there is a 32MP camera.

It would not be out of the ordinary to expect the OnePlus 16 to carry a triple camera setup as well. However, the camera sensors could be different, as hinted by Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

MOBIE FINDER: iPhone 17 latest price