Oppo Find X9 Ultra tipped to feature dual 200MP cameras with new OmniVision periscope sensor

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, soon, and a new leak is drawing attention after it shared new insights about its camera system online. The upcoming device may feature two 200MP cameras, a move that could mark a shift in how smartphone brands approach imaging hardware. Earlier reports suggested that one of the cameras would use a Sony sensor, but details about the second sensor remained unclear until now. Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to launch soon with an advanced camera and features.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Camera Details (Leaked)

According to a leak shared by a China-based tech blogger, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is likely to feature a 200MP Sony LYT-901 sensor for its main camera. The sensor pairs with a 23mm lens and comes in a 1/1.12-inch format. Alongside it, Oppo may include an ultra-wide camera that uses a 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor with a 15mm lens and a 1/2.76-inch sensor size.

The leak also outlines a mid-range telephoto camera that may stand out in the lineup. Oppo is said to use a 200MP OmniVision OV52A sensor for this camera, paired with a 70mm lens. The sensor measures 1/1.28 inches and could support zoom photography without switching to the periscope unit.

For longer zoom ranges, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may rely on a periscope camera with a 230mm lens. This camera is reportedly equipped with a 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor, also measuring 1/2.76 inches. The camera system may further include a third-generation Danxia multispectral lens, which aims to help the phone manage colour output across different focal lengths.

The leak does not confirm selfie camera details, but earlier information suggests Oppo may add a 50MP Samsung JN5 front camera with autofocus support.

Beyond the camera setup, reports suggest that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is also likely to house a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging, along with 50W wireless charging support.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Launch Timeline (Expected)

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to launch in March 2026 in China, while availability in other markets could follow in the second quarter of the year. If confirmed, this device may become Oppo’s first Ultra-series phone to reach users outside its home market.