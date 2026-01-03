Instagram users can now add background music to carousel posts: Here’s how it works

Instagram is always on the verge of updating its platform, as it wants to keep users engaged for longer than just watching short videos. While many recent tools focus on creators, a new option now allows users to add music to photo carousels. The update changes how standard photo posts appear in the feed by letting images play with background audio when someone opens the post. For regular users and creators alike, the feature offers a new way to share moments without switching to video. Instagram now lets users add background music to photo carousels.(AFP)

Photo carousels are one of the most popular formats on Instagram, as they allow users to share multiple images in a single post. With the addition of music, these posts can now deliver a more complete story. The music plays when viewers interact with the carousel, making the post stand out while remaining simple to create.

Also read: Oppo Reno 15 series launching on January 8 in India: Check expected features, price and more

How to Create a Carousel Post

To begin, open the Instagram app on your phone. Tap the “+” icon at the bottom of the screen to create a new post. From the options shown, choose the standard post format.

Select Images for the Carousel

Next, select at least two photos from your gallery. These images will form the carousel that viewers can swipe through. After choosing the photos, tap “Next” to move to the editing screen.

Also read: OnePlus 16 camera rumour: Could this be the fix fans wanted?

Add Music to the Post

On the final editing page, Instagram now shows an “Add music” option. Tap on it to attach background audio to your carousel. The app suggests popular tracks, but users can also search for specific songs using the search bar.

Instagram also allows access to saved tracks, making it easier to reuse music from earlier posts. Once selected, the chosen track will link to the carousel and play during interaction.

Also read: Top 5 OLED laptops from Lenovo, HP, and ASUS that offer true blacks and vivid colours

Share the Carousel

After adding music, complete the post by writing a caption and adding tags or location details if needed. Tap “Share” in the top-right corner to publish the post.

Once shared, the carousel appears on your profile like any other post. Followers will see it in their feeds, and the music will start playing when they open or swipe through the images. This small change gives photo posts a new role in how stories are shared on Instagram.