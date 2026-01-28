Edit Profile
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    iOS 26.3 beta brings Android transfer, privacy control, and wearable support

    Apple iOS 26.3 beta brings new tools to transfer data to Android, control location sharing, and forward notifications to third-party devices.

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 1:16 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Apple has released the third beta of iOS 26.3 for iPhone, introducing new tools for device interoperability, privacy, and third-party accessory support. The update brings features that make it easier to transfer data to Android devices, control location sharing, and forward notifications to non-Apple devices.

    iOS 26.3 beta update is here with Android transfer, privacy controls, notification forwarding, and updated wallpapers for iPhones. (AFP)
    iPhone to Android Transfer

    iOS 26.3 introduces a “Transfer to Android” system designed to help iPhone users switch to Android devices. Developed in collaboration with Google, the system allows users to wirelessly transfer photos, messages, notes, apps, and phone numbers to a new Android device.

    Apple notes that sensitive data, such as Health information, locked notes, and paired Bluetooth devices, are excluded from the transfer. Both Apple and Google plan to expand the types of data supported as beta testing continues.

    Also read: Users can now order meals from Swiggy directly via ChatGPT and Gemini

    Controlled Location Data Sharing

    The update adds a new privacy feature called “Limit Precise Location.” This restricts how much location data carriers can access. For example, carriers may only detect a device’s neighbourhood instead of a specific address.

    To use this feature, users need an iPhone Air, iPhone 16e, or iPad Pro (M5) with cellular support, iOS 26.3 or later, and a supported carrier, including Telekom in Germany, EE and BT in the UK, Boost Mobile in the US, and AIS and True in Thailand. The toggle is available under Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options.

    Also read: Vivo X200T with 50MP triple cameras, Dimensity 9400+ SoC launched in India: Prices start at…

    Notification Forwarding to Wearables

    iOS 26.3 also allows notifications to appear on third-party smartwatches and other wearable devices. Users can forward notifications to one accessory at a time, which will disable notifications on Apple Watch while active.

    Currently, this feature is limited to the European Union, where Apple is complying with new Digital Markets Act rules requiring third-party devices to display iPhone notifications.

    Additional EU Features

    The EU version of iOS 26.3 adds proximity pairing for non-Apple accessories, NFC functions for initiating connected devices, and high-bandwidth peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections, supporting the new Android transfer system.

    Also read: Why I use this iPhone camera app to take imperfect photos

    Wallpaper Updates

    Apple has reorganised the Wallpapers menu, separating Weather and Astronomy categories. New Weather wallpapers display live conditions, while Astronomy wallpapers show real-time astronomical positions.

    Release Timeline

    iOS 26.3 is expected to roll out to all users in late January or early February, following Apple’s typical release schedule.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

