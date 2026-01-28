iOS 26.3 beta brings Android transfer, privacy control, and wearable support

Apple has released the third beta of iOS 26.3 for iPhone, introducing new tools for device interoperability, privacy, and third-party accessory support. The update brings features that make it easier to transfer data to Android devices, control location sharing, and forward notifications to non-Apple devices.
iPhone to Android Transfer
iOS 26.3 introduces a “Transfer to Android” system designed to help iPhone users switch to Android devices. Developed in collaboration with Google, the system allows users to wirelessly transfer photos, messages, notes, apps, and phone numbers to a new Android device.
Apple notes that sensitive data, such as Health information, locked notes, and paired Bluetooth devices, are excluded from the transfer. Both Apple and Google plan to expand the types of data supported as beta testing continues.
The update adds a new privacy feature called “Limit Precise Location.” This restricts how much location data carriers can access. For example, carriers may only detect a device’s neighbourhood instead of a specific address.
To use this feature, users need an iPhone Air, iPhone 16e, or iPad Pro (M5) with cellular support, iOS 26.3 or later, and a supported carrier, including Telekom in Germany, EE and BT in the UK, Boost Mobile in the US, and AIS and True in Thailand. The toggle is available under Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options.
iOS 26.3 also allows notifications to appear on third-party smartwatches and other wearable devices. Users can forward notifications to one accessory at a time, which will disable notifications on Apple Watch while active.
Currently, this feature is limited to the European Union, where Apple is complying with new Digital Markets Act rules requiring third-party devices to display iPhone notifications.
Additional EU Features
The EU version of iOS 26.3 adds proximity pairing for non-Apple accessories, NFC functions for initiating connected devices, and high-bandwidth peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections, supporting the new Android transfer system.
Apple has reorganised the Wallpapers menu, separating Weather and Astronomy categories. New Weather wallpapers display live conditions, while Astronomy wallpapers show real-time astronomical positions.
Release Timeline
iOS 26.3 is expected to roll out to all users in late January or early February, following Apple’s typical release schedule.
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More