iOS 26.3 beta brings Android transfer, privacy control, and wearable support

Apple has released the third beta of iOS 26.3 for iPhone, introducing new tools for device interoperability, privacy, and third-party accessory support. The update brings features that make it easier to transfer data to Android devices, control location sharing, and forward notifications to non-Apple devices. iOS 26.3 beta update is here with Android transfer, privacy controls, notification forwarding, and updated wallpapers for iPhones. (AFP)

iPhone to Android Transfer iOS 26.3 introduces a “Transfer to Android” system designed to help iPhone users switch to Android devices. Developed in collaboration with Google, the system allows users to wirelessly transfer photos, messages, notes, apps, and phone numbers to a new Android device.

Apple notes that sensitive data, such as Health information, locked notes, and paired Bluetooth devices, are excluded from the transfer. Both Apple and Google plan to expand the types of data supported as beta testing continues.

Controlled Location Data Sharing The update adds a new privacy feature called “Limit Precise Location.” This restricts how much location data carriers can access. For example, carriers may only detect a device’s neighbourhood instead of a specific address.

To use this feature, users need an iPhone Air, iPhone 16e, or iPad Pro (M5) with cellular support, iOS 26.3 or later, and a supported carrier, including Telekom in Germany, EE and BT in the UK, Boost Mobile in the US, and AIS and True in Thailand. The toggle is available under Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options.

Notification Forwarding to Wearables iOS 26.3 also allows notifications to appear on third-party smartwatches and other wearable devices. Users can forward notifications to one accessory at a time, which will disable notifications on Apple Watch while active.

Currently, this feature is limited to the European Union, where Apple is complying with new Digital Markets Act rules requiring third-party devices to display iPhone notifications.

Additional EU Features The EU version of iOS 26.3 adds proximity pairing for non-Apple accessories, NFC functions for initiating connected devices, and high-bandwidth peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections, supporting the new Android transfer system.

Wallpaper Updates Apple has reorganised the Wallpapers menu, separating Weather and Astronomy categories. New Weather wallpapers display live conditions, while Astronomy wallpapers show real-time astronomical positions.