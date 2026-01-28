From foldable iPhones to smart homes: Here’s what Apple may launch soon

Apple rarely moves into new product segments, but when it does, it often signals a long-term plan rather than a short-term experiment. In recent years, the company entered mixed reality with Apple Vision Pro, tracking devices with AirTag, and wireless audio with AirPods. While these launches expanded Apple’s portfolio, only AirPods reached mass adoption on the scale of the iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Apple may soon expand its product lineup with new devices, including a foldable iPhone. (AFP)

That pattern may shift soon. Reports suggest Apple is preparing to step into three new categories with four products that could begin appearing from 2026 onward. These include a smart home hub, a smart doorbell, a foldable iPhone, and its first augmented reality glasses. Together, these devices point to a broader push across hardware and services as Apple looks to deepen its ecosystem.

Smart Home Hub One of the most discussed products is Apple’s smart home hub, often referred to as “HomePad” in reports. The device combines features of a HomePod and an iPad. Apple reportedly delayed the launch due to changes tied to Siri. With an updated Siri expected later this year, the hub could finally debut. Sources say it may feature a 6-inch or 7-inch display and run on Apple’s A18 chip. The hub would allow users to manage smart devices, play media, make video calls, and handle everyday tasks through voice or touch.

Smart Doorbell Alongside the hub, Apple is said to be developing a smart doorbell. This device would integrate closely with Apple’s home setup and security framework. Reports suggest it may support hands-free door unlocking using ultra-wideband technology, while relying on Apple’s Secure Enclave system to store sensitive data. Details remain limited, but the doorbell may arrive alongside future Apple TV and HomePod updates.

Foldable iPhone Apple also appears ready to enter the foldable phone market. After years of speculation, the company may introduce its first foldable iPhone in 2026. Leaks suggest a smaller outer screen and a larger inner display when unfolded. Apple may also bring back Touch ID for this model. Pricing could place it above standard iPhone models, raising questions about how it fits into Apple’s lineup.

Augmented Reality Glasses Finally, Apple continues to work on augmented reality glasses. Early versions are expected to focus on audio, cameras, and voice control rather than full in-lens displays. Apple may position these glasses as a stepping stone toward more advanced AR products, with sales possibly starting in 2027.

If these plans hold true, the coming years could mark one of Apple’s most active expansion phases in over a decade.