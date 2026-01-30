Edit Profile
    Devialet unveils Phantom Ultimate speaker range in India, and its price may shock you

    Devialet has launched the Phantom Ultimate speaker with up to 1,100W output, updated OS, multi-room support, and a wide frequency range.

    Published on: Jan 30, 2026 11:18 AM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Devialet, a French luxury audio brand, has expanded its Phantom series with the launch of the Phantom Ultimate in India. The French audio company said it developed the new lineup after years of work in design and engineering, with a focus on improving sound output and system integration.

    Devialet launches Phantom Ultimate speaker in India, starting at ₹4.08 lakh with 1,100W output.
    The Devialet Phantom Ultimate is designed and engineered in Paris and keeps the familiar Phantom design with changes to its outer build. Devialet has removed the woofer core cover and updated the tweeter grille. According to the company, these changes required internal redesigns to support sound performance rather than appearance alone.

    Devialet said the speaker aims to reproduce sound in a way that reflects how it was recorded, whether from live sessions or studio tracks. The company claims the speaker can deliver sound that fills a room and allows listeners to experience music with physical presence.

    Also read: Nothing Phone 4a Pro to launch with bigger battery and faster charging, leak reveals

    Updated Software and Multi-Streaming Support

    The Phantom Ultimate runs on the latest version of Devialet OS. It supports AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Google Cast, and Roon Ready. Devialet has also updated its mobile app, adding separate listening modes for music, podcasts, and films. The app includes a six-band equaliser that allows users to adjust sound settings.

    Also read: From foldable iPhones to smart homes: Here’s what Apple may launch soon

    Models and Key Features

    The Devialet Phantom Ultimate lineup includes two versions: 108 dB and 98 dB.

    The Phantom Ultimate 108 dB delivers up to 1,100 watts of power and supports 32-bit/96 kHz audio processing. It covers a frequency range of 14 Hz to 35 kHz and uses newly developed bass, midrange, and tweeter drivers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Users can set up the speaker in single, stereo, or multi-room configurations.

    The Phantom Ultimate 98 dB delivers 400 watts of power with a frequency range of 18 Hz to 25 kHz. It uses the same processing system and supports the same streaming services as the 108 dB model.

    Both versions come in Deep Forest and Light Pearl colour options. Devialet also offers an Opéra de Paris edition with gold leaf panels applied by French artisans.

    Also read: WhatsApp may roll out paid plan with new customisation features: Report

    Devialet Phantom Ultimate Speaker: Price and Availability

    The Devialet Phantom Ultimate 108 dB is priced at Rs. 4,08,999 in India, while the Opéra de Paris edition costs Rs. 4,82,999. The Phantom Ultimate 98 dB is priced at Rs. 1,99,999, and its Opéra de Paris version costs Rs. 2,32,999. Both models will be available for purchase starting from September 17, 2026, via Devialet’s website, retail stores, and authorised partners.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

