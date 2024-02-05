Grammys 2024: Oprah Winfrey sings, and dances along with Miley Cyrus as she performs Flower: Watch

Oprah Winfrey dazzled the audience as she attended the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4 as she joyfully sang and danced with Miley Cyrus on ‘Flowers’. Oprah Winfrey steals the show at Grammy Awards with candid moments. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

Lens' captures her heartfelt moment harmonizing with Cyrus.

The media mogul wore a stunning, black ensemble that glittered under the lights as she watched the show from her seat. She had a radiant smile on her face as she prepared to enjoy the musical performances.

Oprah’s black top, which appeared to be adorned with sequins, caught the attention of the cameras as they panned to her in the crowd. She had her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail. She also wore round, glasses, and a pair of sparkling, diamond earrings. She was accompanied by her longtime friend Gayle King, who donned a gold, glittering dress of her own. The two women looked happy and relaxed as they shared the moment.

Oprah was one of the many celebrities who presented awards during the main event. Some of the other famous names who handed out trophies include Meryl Strip, Lionel Richie, Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, and many more.

Oprah is a television icon, but a Grammy award is one of the few honors that she has not received. Of the other prestigious awards, Oprah has won 20 Emmys (18 for Daytime and 2 for Primetime), a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Oscars, and a Tony for Best Musical Revival for The Color Purple.

Oprah is really busy nowadays

Recently, the 70-year-old has been busy with her new film project based on the musical The Color Purple. She had played a role in the 1985 film, which was adapted from the 1982 novel. She was also instrumental in bringing the story to the Broadway stage in 2005.

The new film is a rendition of the musical, and Oprah was one of the main producers, along with Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and Scott Sanders, who had co-produced the Broadway show.