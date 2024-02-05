Grammy's 2024: Taylor Swift really enjoys Trevor Noah's light-hearted NFL joke

On Sunday, Taylor Swift enjoyed a rare moment of humour at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, where she was the target of an NFL-related joke by host Trevor Noah. US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (R) accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for "Midnights" alongside South African comedian and host Trevor Noah on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)(AFP)

The pop star, who has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has faced backlash from football fans who accused her of hogging the cameras during the games.

Noah decided to stand up for Swift and give her some relief from the criticism. “I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras panning to Taylor Swift, like she’s controlling the cameras at the game. Just let her live,” he said.

He then said his plan to get back at the NFL fans on behalf of Swift. He said, “In fact, tonight, on Taylor’s behalf, you know what I’m going to do? I’m gonna give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m gonna get revenge. Every time someone says Taylor Swift, I’m gonna cut the cameras to someone who played football, that’s what I’ll do. Cut!”

As he shouted “cut”, the cameras switched to Terry Crews, the actor and former NFL player who starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Crews looked confused and surprised as Noah taunted him. He said: “Oh yeah, you like that Terry Crews? You better fix your face Terry!” Swift was amused by the joke and laughed along.

Last month Taylor was unimpressed

This was a contrast to how Swift reacted to a similar joke at the Golden Globe Awards last month, where comedian Jo Koy made fun of her relationship with Kelce. He said, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

The camera then zoomed in on Swift, who looked unhappy and annoyed. She pursed her lips and took a sip from her drink, showing her displeasure.

Swift had a lot to celebrate at the Grammys, where she received six nominations, including the three big ones: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. She also made Grammy history by winning Album of the Year.