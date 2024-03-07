Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene bashes Joe Biden for Capitol fencing, name-drops Laken Riley in lambasting tweet

Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene voiced her exasperated concerns against the Biden administration in a lambasting tweet ahead of the State of the Union address on Thursday. She took the time to sum up the scene in her own words, with a photo of Capitol Hill to prove her point. Marjorie Taylor Greene bashes Joe Biden in lambasting tweet after his administration erects a fence around the US Capitol to protect him ahead of the State of the Union address at 9 pm.(X)

Her tweet read:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The State of the Union summed up in one picture.

The Biden admin will erect a fence around the Capital in the dark of night but absolutely refuses to build a wall and seal our border to defend innocent Americans like Laken Riley.

The SOTU is not about Israel and Hamas or Ukraine and Russia, it’s supposed to be about the United States of America.

Any attempt to tie America’s border security to funding foreign wars and aid will be met with extreme contempt by the American people, and rightfully so!"

Another Marjorie Taylor Greene tweet bashing Joe Biden:

Following her initial tweet, the Republican congresswoman continued to post more critical tweets targetting Biden. Another recent post has her calling out the president's administration for providing security to their political leader in the “middle of the night,” but refusing to do the same for the American people.

Yet again, this tweet also name-drops Laken Riley: “If Joe Biden secured our Southern border, Laken Riley would still be alive. The State of the Union is Laken Riley”.

Joe Biden's State of the Union Address:

President Joe Biden's State of the Union address will begin at the Capitol on Thursday, March 7, at 9 pm local time. The presidents often use this political theatre to propose new policies. However, with everything happening in the US surrounding the issue of national security, women's rights to reproductive health care and Israel's ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip, a lot is at stake for him. Moreover, it all comes with the added baggage with this being his last session before the upcoming 2024 presidential elections in the fall.

Biden addressing this Joint Session of Congress is bound to either make or break his political stance, especially since his speech essentially works as an audition piece for his re-election campaign, too.

However, as videos of his administration building a fence around the US Capitol to protect him continue going viral online, his odds aren't looking great. Like Rep Greene, many netizens also took to their social media profiles to bash him and call out his ‘hypocrisy’.

Comments like “Wow, fences and walls work?” and “I thought democrats said walls don’t work?” flooded posts reporting on the issue on X (formerly Twitter). This move follows just days after Elon Musk blasted Biden for “importing voters” and laying the groundwork “for something far worse than 9/11,” in reference to a secret Biden program flying 320,000 migrants into the country being exposed.

Marjorie Taylor Greene reiterates the same line of thought around ‘national security’ by name-dropping Laken Riley in her tweet. The 22-year-old was murdered on the University of Georgia campus while running on a trail. New reports related to the case highlight that her suspected killer's (also an illegal migrant) brother is affiliated with a violent Venezuelan gang - Tren de Aragua.