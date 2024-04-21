South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem sees nothing wrong in Donald Trump paying hush money to pornstar

While facing CNN’s Dana Bash on ‘State of the Union,’ South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem voiced strong criticism of the hush money lawsuit initiated against ex-President Donald Trump in New York, calling it as “ridiculous.” Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump, left, embraces South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(AP)

She clearly indicated it was ok for Trump to have paid hush money to Stormy Daniels for sex while he was president, saying, “President Trump paid his legal fees.”

While backing Trump, Noem remarked, “It’s the way that Democrats are fighting these days using the judicial system and activist judges to do so.”

“My hope is that the people and the jury will do what is right and hear the evidence and see clearly that this is an unprecedented trial, but it’s unprecedented in how ridiculous it is,” she went on.

The Trump VP contender also questioned the timing of the legal action, questioning that if there were grounds for prosecution, it should have occurred much earlier rather than during an election period.

With the trial now underway in Manhattan, Trump is expected to spend the coming weeks in court.

“I think it’s a little ridiculous that they’ve waited years to bring these types of charges against Donald Trump. You know, if they wanted to make these kinds of charges against him, they should have done it two years ago when this happened. To do it conveniently during a presidential election when he’s campaigning to return to the White House, I think, proves that this is all politically motivated,” Noem expressed.

When the CNN host questioned, “Trump authorized payments to Stormy Daniels and reimbursed Cohen. Are you comfortable with this?”

The South Dakota Governor replied, “Michael Cohen worked for President Trump. He he paid his legal fees. What a ridiculous case... coming from a man who's proven to be a lair.”

Her sentiments resonate with those previously shared by Trump and his circle, who argue that the case by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is politically charged and should have been presented sooner.

With the hush-money trial, Trump faces 34 counts related to the falsification of business records. These charges are connected to reimbursements made to his former attorney, Michael Cohen, for a payment of $130,000 to pornstar Stormy Daniels.

The payment, made before the 2016 election, was intended to prevent Daniels from discussing an alleged affair with Trump.