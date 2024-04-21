Donald Trump VP contender Kristi Noem indicates rape survivors should be forced to give birth

South Dakota Governor and Donald Trump VP contender Kristi Noem says that women who are victims of rape or incest should be denied access to abortion services, and the laws should be determined by the state. (L-R) Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens as North Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks during a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Noem recently expressed her alignment with former President Trump on the contentious issue of abortion.

Dana Bash, the CNN anchor, inquired whether Noem still supported Trump’s position on allowing states to determine their own abortion laws. As, Noem had previously co-sponsored legislation at the federal level that sought to ban abortion.

Noem explained CNN, “The environment changed when Roe v. Wade was overturned. That returned the power back to the States, which is appropriate, and Donald Trump is exactly right. Every state’s laws will look different based on what the people in those states want to be their law when it comes to abortion.”

“And we should be focusing on these women that are in crisis and they’re in unprecedented situations, and they need help and support and all the information that they can possibly have. So, my state’s laws may look different than what’s going on in California or Arizona or New York and I think that’s entirely appropriate.”

Trump rejected federal intervention on abortion

The former president himself recently expressed his belief that states should have the autonomy to decide their abortion policies.

This diverges from the views of some fellow Republicans who advocate for a federal ban on abortion.

Trump clarified that he would not sign such a federal ban.

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, South Dakota enacted a trigger law that immediately took effect. Under this law, doctors who perform abortions in the state could face prosecution. The state’s abortion ban allows exceptions only when necessary to preserve the life of the pregnant person.

Noem firmly asserted, “I may be pro-life but that doesn’t necessarily mean that I’m a dictator and that I get to decide that. Donald Trump recognizes the constitutional authority of the states and I love that. I love that we have somebody running for president who actually follows our Constitution and recognizes on this issue, that having that decision made at the state level is the appropriate decision.”

When pressed about whether South Dakota’s abortion law goes too far, Noem defended the state’s position: “But I think that our law today is what South Dakota wants, and they’ll continue to have that debate, and I’ll continue to follow through on my role, which is to make sure the will of the people is enforced,” she argued.