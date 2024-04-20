What Donald Trump's first week like in the hush-money trial

Throughout this week of his trial, Donald Trump’s frustration was palpable. Former President Donald Trump, followed by attorney Todd Blanche, exits the courtroom following proceedings in his trial, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. (AP/PTI)(AP)

Seated for lengthy periods in a timeworn, burgundy leather chair, the former president was deprived of his usual distractions—no social media to peruse, no crowd of associates for company. Instead, he was subjected to the candid opinions of ordinary New Yorkers and reprimands from the judge.

Trump openly expressed his discomfort with the courthouse’s chilly conditions and the imposed gag order, addressing the press, “They’re taking away my constitutional rights to speak — and that includes speaking to you.”

Amidst the constraints of the courtroom, the 45th US president sought moments of respite, whether it was striking a pose against a backdrop of potato chip bags in a Harlem bodega, which he admired as “a beautiful place,” or hosting the Polish president at Trump Tower.

Yet, even during his time off, Trump couldn’t resist venting online about the trial, disparaging “Stupid Jimmy Kimmel” and criticizing the jury selection process.

Trumps trial costing him the presidential campaign

For the first time in many months, it was Trump, not his presidential rival, President Joe Biden, who appeared disconcerted and restricted, caught in the whirlwind of legal battles and campaign activities.

Trump himself seemed to recognize the trial’s detrimental impact on his campaign, as he expressed to the media, “I should be right now in Pennsylvania and Florida — in many other states, North Carolina, Georgia — campaigning.”

“This is all coming from the Biden White House, because the guy can’t put two sentences together. He can’t campaign,” he added.

In the same way, Trump’s natural tendency to create theatrical impact has always been one of the main reasons why he was in the minds of people, the courtroom didn’t neutralize this influence on his fame. The relentless media spotlight guaranteed that every move made by Trump was recorded, effectively dimming the visibility of a candidate who was hoping to make a notable mark on the elections for the week.