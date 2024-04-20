Meet the 12 Jurors who'll be deciding Donald Trump's hush money trial

After three days of questioning, 12 New Yorkers have been chosen to serve as jurors in the first hush money criminal trial of Donald Trump. The judge has ordered that their identities remain confidential during the trial. A panel of 12 jurors was sworn in on April 18, 2024, for the unprecedented criminal trial of a former US president. (AFP)

The jurors were chosen from a pool of hundreds after challenges from both prosecutors and defense lawyers. The trial focuses on charges related to a $130,000 hush-money payment made by Trump's former fixer, Michael Cohen, to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Here's what New York Times has reported about the jurors from their statements in court:

Juror 1 works in sales and lives in West Harlem. He enjoys outdoor activities and gets his news from The New York Times, Fox News, and MSNBC. While he has heard about some of Trump's other criminal cases, he does not have a strong opinion about the former president.

Juror 2 works in finance and lives in Hell’s Kitchen. He likes hiking, music, and concerts. He follows Trump's former fixer, Michael D. Cohen, on social media and also keeps up with figures like former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. He believes Trump has done some good for the country, saying "it goes both ways."

Juror 3 works in the legal field and lives in Chelsea. Although he doesn't follow the news closely, he reads The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal when he does. He's not very familiar with Trump’s other criminal cases.

Juror 4 is an engineer from the Upper West Side. When asked how he was during jury selection, he responded, "I am freezing." He has no strong feelings about Trump.

Juror 5 works in education and is from Harlem. She tries to avoid political conversations and doesn’t care much for the news. She appreciates Trump’s candor, saying, "President Trump speaks his mind."

Juror 6 works in technology and lives in Chelsea. She gets her news from The New York Times, Google, Facebook, and TikTok. She believes she probably has different beliefs than Trump but acknowledges that "this is a free country."

Juror 7 works in the legal field and lives on the Upper East Side. He is aware of Trump’s other cases but does not have an opinion about Trump’s character. He has "political views as to the Trump presidency," agreeing with some policies and disagreeing with others.

Juror 8 is from the Upper East Side and worked in finance. He reads The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal and watches CNBC and the BBC. He enjoys fly fishing, skiing, and yoga. During jury selection, he said he had no opinions or beliefs that would prevent him from being impartial.

Juror 9 works in an educational setting and is from the Upper East Side. She said of Trump that "he was our president. Everyone knows who he is," adding that when he was in office "everyone was kind of talking about politics."

Juror 10 is a businessman who lives in Murray Hill. He does not follow the news much, but when he does, it's The New York Times. He enjoys listening to podcasts on behavioral psychology as a hobby. He does not have a strong opinion on Trump.

Juror 11 is a product manager and lives in Upper Manhattan. She does not have strong opinions about Trump but doesn’t like his public persona, saying, "I don’t like some of my co-workers, but I don’t try to sabotage their work," which drew laughter from the jury box.

Juror 12 works in health care and lives on the Upper East Side. She enjoys listening to live music and hiking, and also listens to religious podcasts.