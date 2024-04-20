Donald Trump warns ‘Obama, Bush, and crooked Joe Biden, would all be in big trouble’ if he loses presidential immunity

Former US President Donald Trump has called out that if he loses presidential immunity, then no immunity for the “crooked” President Biden as well. Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sits at the defendant's table at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, U.S., 19 April 2024. Sarah Yenesel/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(via REUTERS)

Trump’s argument hinges on the belief that presidential immunity is a cornerstone of the presidency’s functionality.

“Without presidential immunity, it would be impossible for a president to properly function, putting the United States of America in great and everlasting danger!” he exclaimed in a Truth Social post.

“If they take away my presidential immunity, they take away crooked Joe Biden’s presidential immunity,” he warned. And without the immunity the presidency “will lose its power and prestige, and under some leaders, have no power at all.”

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on this issue, with the outcome determining whether Trump is shielded from prosecution related to charges brought forth by Special Counsel Jack Smith. These charges are part of an investigation into alleged election interference.

Trump has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty and invoking presidential immunity as his defence.

Trump claims if immunity lost then “that would be the end of the Presidency”

“The Presidency will be consumed by the other Branches of Government. That is not what our founders wanted!” Trump expressed.

He fears that “the Opposing Party, during his/her term in Office, can extort and blackmail the President by saying that, ‘if you don’t give us everything we want, we will Indict you for things you did while in Office,’ even if everything done was totally Legal and Appropriate.”

And “that would be the end of the Presidency, and our Country, as we know it,” he declared, “and is just one of the many Traps there would be for a President without Presidential Immunity.”

Trump pointed to former Presidents: “Obama, Bush, and soon, Crooked Joe Biden, would all be in BIG TROUBLE.”

He argued, “If a President doesn’t have IMMUNITY, he/she will be nothing more than a ‘Ceremonial’ President, rarely having the courage to do what has to be done for our Country.”

“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Amidst these keyboard battles, the 45th US president was physically present in a New York City courtroom, attending his criminal trial by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg has accused Trump of 34 counts of falsifying business records, charges that are linked to alleged payments made to pornstar Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial, which started on Monday, is expected to continue daily, with the exception of Wednesdays and Monday, April 29, until early June.

Trump’s legal team attempted to postpone the trial until after the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity, slated for April 25, but their request was denied.