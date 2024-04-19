Why is Donald Trump planning to deploy thousands of attorneys across several US states?

Former US President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is set to use more than 100,000 volunteer attorneys in all states during the November general election. Former president Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on his way to Manhattan criminal court, Friday, April 19, 2024, in New York. Jury selection in the hush money trial of former President Donald Trump is set to resume after a frenetic day that eventually saw all 12 jurors sworn in along with one alternate juror. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(AP)

Said as “the most extensive and monumental election integrity program in the nation’s history,” the move aims to monitor and potentially challenge vote-counting processes.

There was an unprecedented level of consensus across the party spectrum that the widespread fraud accusations were mistaken, but the Trump administration's election security concerns have clearly persisted. He has, again and again, suggested, without a basis, a chance of the Democratic party making the 2024 election more unfair, as it happened to him already.

Trump is afraid that Democrats may rig the ballot

Expressing dissatisfaction with the preparedness of his political apparatus in 2020, the former President has emphasized the need for a more robust effort to challenge election results if necessary.

The employment of lots of manpower shows him having the will to cancel the outcomes, should he choose to do so.

Trump emphasized, “Having the right people to count the ballots is just as important as turning out voters on Election Day.”

The operational scope includes deploying lawyers to monitor various election processes such as voter machine testing, early voting, mail ballot processing, and post-election activities. Plus, a hotline will be there for reporting problems, and lawyers will be stationed at “every single target processing center where mail ballots are tabulated.”.

While partisan poll workers are permitted to monitor elections, they are prohibited from interfering in the electoral process except to report issues, as per state laws.

‘We’re going to beat the Democrats at their own game’: Trump campaign

Key figures involved in crafting the program include RNC Chair Michael Whatley, RNC co-chair Lara Trump, and the RNC’s general counsel, Charlie Spies.

“In 2024 we’re going to beat the Democrats at their own game and the RNC legal team will be working tirelessly to ensure that elections officials follow the rules in administering elections. We will aggressively take them to court if they don’t follow rules or try to change them at the last minute,” Spies told.

Following the 2020 election, the 45th US president persistently sought to overturn the results, culminating in the January 6 Capitol riot. He is currently facing federal and state charges related to his attempts to retain power.

“We want a landslide that is too big to rig,” Trump told during a rally in Virginia.

“That’s what we need because they’re going to be cheating, and they’re cheaters, and we’re going to be watching them, and we’re going to prosecute.”