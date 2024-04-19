Joe Biden mocked after mixing up Haifa and Rafah during interview on Gaza conflict: ‘This man should retire’

Concerns over Joe Biden’s mental health has become a topic of discussion again after he made an embarrassing mistake during an interview about the Gaza conflict. The 81-year-old president’s slip up happened during an interview with Nexstar Media's Reshad Hudson. The interviewer asked Biden how he would win back pro-Palestine votes amid the conflict in Israel. Joe Biden is being mocked after mixing up Haifa and Rafah during an interview on the Gaza conflict (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Biden appeared confused, and mixed up the Israeli port city of Haifa with the Gaza Strip's last civilian refuge, Rafah, while responding. “I’ve been meeting with them, number one,” he said. “Number two, I made it clear that we have to vastly increase the amount of food, water, and healthcare going into Gaza.”

“And I made it clear to Israelis – don’t move on Haifa,” said Biden, possibly having intended to mean Rafah. “It’s just not, I mean, anyway,” he added.

Rafah is an important place considering Israel’s efforts to free hostages being held by Hamas terrorists, as well as remove Hamas’ presence in the Gaza strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that “no force in the world” will be able to stop the Israeli Defence Forces from entering Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians now reside. It also serves as the operating site of four of the six Hamas battalions that are remaining. Haifa is over 100 miles north of Rafah, and is the third-largest city in Israel.

‘This man should retire’

Many mocked Biden in the comment section of the video above, with one user saying, “I sincerely hope he made it back home safely to the Lincoln Memorial in San Antonio.” “lmao and this guy, who doesn't Haifa from Iran/Teheran, is advising Israel on military strategy…,” one user said, while another wrote, “This man should retire, this is cruel to let him suffer in these situations.”

“I hope he remembers how to get home LOL!!” one said, while another user wrote, “time to This man should retire! step aside to younger either by age or mind.” One said, “seriously man it pains me to see that this guy is incharge of the most powerful country in the world…”