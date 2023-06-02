National Doughnut Day: Homemade doughnut recipes that are healthy too

First Friday of June is celebrated as National Doughnut Day every year. This year National Doughnut Day is being celebrated on June 2. Doughnuts, the delicious circular shaped pastries with a hole in the middle are deep fried to achieve that perfect 'crunchy on the outside and soft inside' texture. However, doughnuts are today available in difference sizes and shapes and some are also filled with jelly or other delectable flavours. The world's oldest known doughnut recipe dates back to the late 18th century and an English cookbook called The Complete Practical Cook by Hannah Glasse, published in 1800 mentions it. During World War I, female Salvation Army volunteers, also known as Doughnut Girls, would serve doughnuts to soldiers on the front lines and this how National Doughnut Day came into existence. (Web story: 5 delicious donut treats for loved ones) This year National Doughnut Day is being celebrated on June 2.

Doughnuts can be enjoyed in breakfast, as a tea-time snack or as simply as a dessert at any time of the day. Here are two healthy doughnut recipes you can try at home.

DOUGHNUT RECIPES

1. Healthy doughnuts using pumpkin puree

(Recipe by Chef Sunil Singh, The Blue Bop Cafe)

Ingredients

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

1/2 cup real maple syrup, or honey,

1/2 cup canned coconut milk (or milk of choice)

1/3 cup pumpkin puree (plain Greek yogurt or applesauce also work great)

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1 cup + 2 tablespoons whole wheat pastry flour (or all-purpose flour)

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

HOT CHOCOLATE GLAZE

1/2 cup semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips

1/3 cup canned full fat coconut milk (heavy cream/whole milk)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon espresso powder (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 6-cup doughnut pan or 12-cup mufin pan with butter or melted coconut oil.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the coconut oil, maple syrup, milk, pumpkin, eggs, vanilla, and almond extract (if using) until combined. Add the whole wheat flour, flour, baking powder, and salt, mixing until just combined.

3. Spoon the batter into a zip top bag and snip the corner off. Pipe the batter into each donut cup, filling 1/2-2/3 the way full. Bake 12-15 minutes, until the tops are set. Remove and let cool 5 minutes, then run a knife around the edges to release, invert the doughnuts onto a cooling rack. Repeat with the remaining batter if using a muffin pan fill

4. To make the hot chocolate glaze, combine chocolate chips and coconut milk in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, stirring every 45 seconds, until melted. Stir in the vanilla and coffee powder. Let cool 5 minutes.

5. Dip or drizzle the doughnuts in the glaze. Top with chocolate shavings, if desired highly recommend eating a few warm with a rather large mug of hot cocoa

2. Doughnuts using almond milk

(Recipe by Rekha Bordolai, Home Chef)

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup coconut sugar (or any other natural sweetener of your choice)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/2 cup almond milk (or any other plant-based milk)

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the glaze:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons almond milk (or any other plant-based milk)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional toppings:

Chopped nuts (e.g., almonds, pistachios)

Shredded coconut

Dark chocolate shavings

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a doughnut pan with a little coconut oil.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, coconut sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Mix well.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the applesauce, almond milk, melted coconut oil, and vanilla extract.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix the batter.

Spoon the batter into the prepared doughnut pan, filling each mold about 3/4 full.

Bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until the doughnuts are lightly golden and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

While the doughnuts are baking, prepare the glaze. In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, almond milk, and vanilla extract until smooth. Adjust the consistency by adding more milk if needed.

Once the doughnuts are done, remove them from the oven and allow them to cool in the pan for a few minutes. Then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Dip each doughnut into the glaze, allowing any excess to drip off, and place them back on the wire rack.

If desired, sprinkle the doughnuts with chopped nuts, shredded coconut, or dark chocolate shavings while the glaze is still wet.

Allow the glaze to set for a few minutes before serving. Enjoy your homemade healthy doughnuts!