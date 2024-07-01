Fourth of July Fireworks: How and where to watch in New York

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, it is the perfect time to finalise your holiday plans to avoid any last-minute hassle. Fireworks shows are everyone's go-to on Independence Day. In this article, we will explore the best places in New York to enjoy the dazzling night sky this Thursday. Where to watch the best fireworks in New York City on Fourth of July?

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show has lit up New York City's night sky on Independence Day for 48 years now. This year's show will be visible across the Hudson River, with viewing spots along Manhattan’s West Side and neighbouring New Jersey. The display will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, and last for 25 minutes. Around 60,000 shells will be fired from water barges.

Lyndonville's 4th of July Celebration

A village in Orleans County, Lyndonville's 4th of July Celebration is one of the largest Independence Day events in western New York. The celebrations will continue throughout the day with live music, barbeque, and a parade at Lyndonville's Lions Club. However, the fireworks will begin at 10 pm.

Lake Placid's July 4th Celebration

With a plethora of activities to choose from, the Lake Placid July 4th celebration is a must for those in the neighbouring areas. The Lake Placid Horse Show will take place at the Horse Show Grounds, while the gala parade will start at 5 pm. You can also enjoy live music from 1 to 4 pm, with a final concert at 7 pm. Meanwhile, the fireworks will begin at 9:30 pm.

New York State's Fourth of July Celebration

New York State’s 4th of July Celebration is “recognised as the biggest and best in upstate New York.” Set to take place at Empire State Plaza in Albany, the grand event has a host of fun-filled activities- “live music by Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, a flyover by the 109AW New York Air Guard, great food and beverages, pony rides and a bounce house for the kids.” The fireworks, which are regarded as the region's best, will begin around 9:15 pm.