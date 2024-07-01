4th of July sales in US: Shop top brands on furniture, fashion, beauty and more

The 4th of July is around the corner and the sales are pouring in before the the celebratory weekend. While everyone is keen on celebrating the Independence Day sales. However, there is no need to wait till the end of the week to grab the greatest deals. Many brands including Pottery Barn, Casper, Home Depot, Walmart and others have introduced great offers on furniture, mattresses, fireworks, fashion and beauty before the weekend celebrations. Best 4th of July offers before the holiday weekend, shop fashion, furniture, beauty and others. Read to know more.

While Amazon Prime Day is still at a distance, other retailers are offering sale deals right before the big weekend. It's time to upgrade wardrobes and homes with the latest of the season.

Also Read: Survey: 60% of Americans plan to spend less on 4th of July in 2024: How inflation impacted the budget decision

Best 4th of July sale offers on various goods and fittings

4th of July sales on home decor and appliances

The 4th of July celebrations at home with fireworks and a barbecue night sounds like the perfect plan. Various brands are offering great deals on home appliances and decor. As reported by ET Online, furniture lead Pottery Barn is offering up to 60% off on both outdoor and indoor furniture. At Lowe’s, you can save up to 40% with an extra profit of $50 on a bill of $500 and $100 on a bill of $2,500.

Brooklinen is offering 20% off on their bath towels and bed sheets while Wayfair is providing a massive discount of 70% off on outdoor dining, sectionals, rugs etc. West Elm has introduced code TREAT40 to provide customers with an extra 40% off on clearance items and Home Depot has offered grills marked as low as $99 and provide 60% off on furniture such as patios and other appliances.

Walmart has kept the summer sale on a roll with the introduction of the Independence Day sale. Target is on a mission to upgrade your furniture with a sale of 50% on dining room, living room and bedroom furniture. Burrows is offering up to 75% off on furniture and Ashley has introduced its annual Stars and Stripples sale with savings on furniture of up to 60%.

Also Read: Illegal immigrant carries body of woman he killed in NY at the exact moment police cruiser drives by: watch

4th of July sales on mattresses

For the comfiest sleep and relaxation during the holiday weekend, Cocoon by Sealy, Nolah Mattresses and Casper are offering 35% off on their best mattresses. Dream Cloud is slashing its prices to half for the celebration sale of the 4th of July. Helix Sleep is offering 25% off on everything on their site and 30% off on their Luxe and Elite mattresses along with freebies of pillow sets, as reported by ET Online.

Leesa is providing 30% off on award-winning mattresses like Hybrid, Original and Legend along with freebies and king-sized beds for queen-size prices and save $700. Purple is taking 800$ off and Saatva $600 off on all its luxury mattresses for the Independence Day celebrations. Tuft and Needle is slashing 20% off on all its mattresses and 15% off on pillows, bed sheets and others.

Also Read: Meghan Markle taps into Hollywood network for new podcast venture after disappointing Spotify debut: Expert says.

4th of July sales on fashion goods

Walk into the long weekend in style with Stuart Weitsman providing 25% off on its shoe range. Kate Spade is offering an extra 50% off on sundresses, sandals and accessories till July 7. Save up to 70% with Vineyard Vines and 30% off on Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James with the use of code JULY4, site wide.

Also Read: Kanye West flies to Moscow privately amid ‘financial woes’; Russian fans gather outside hotel chanting his name

4th of July sales on beauty products

Sephora has introduced 30% off on all items for the 4th of July sales with 50% off on Mon Guerlain perfume large bottles, and other discounts on much more, as reported by ET Online. NuFACE, Eau Thermale Avène with code SUMMER 25, Ulta, Kitsch with code HAPPYSUMMER are providing 25% off on skin care products. Enjoy the perfect spa-like massage with an eye massager, face toners and other products from Foreo and save up to 30%.

Dermstore has slashed its prices by half on brands like Kate Somerville, By Terry, Embryolisse and more. Kosas extended its summer sale with 20% off site wide and Solawave is offering 30% off on all its products for the Independence Day sales.