Illegal immigrant carries body of woman he killed in NY at the exact moment police cruiser drives by: watch

A shocking video shows what appears to be a police cruiser driving by at the exact moment an illegal immigrant from Ecuador carried the limp body of a woman out of an Airbnb in Syracuse, New York. Jhon Moises Chacaguasay-Ilbis, 21, has been accused of killing 21-year-old Joselyn Jhoana Toaquiza on her birthday. Illegal immigrant carries body of woman he killed out of Airbnb in NY exactly as police cruiser drives by (@CollinRugg/X)

Chacaguasay-Ilbis arranged to meet the victim at his Airbnb on June 18. After suffocating the woman to death, he allegedly buried her body in a shallow grave in an upstate New York park, authorities claimed, according to New York Post.

The video, shared to X by Collin Rugg, shows Chacaguasay-Ilbis hauling Toaquiza’s body out of the house and carrying her on his back. At the exact moment, a police cruiser drove by, without realising what was happening.

How did the victim and the suspect know each other?

It is believed that the pair attended elementary school together in Ecuador. In January 2023, Chacaguasay-Ilbis crossed the border illegally in El Paso, Texas. He was released into the US because of a lack of space to hold him.

On the other hand, Toaquiza crossed the southern border illegally into Lukeville, Arizona, in June 2023, according to Homeland Security sources. She was initially in Border Patrol custody, where she confessed that she was scared to go back to Ecuador because she was being threatened by a former romantic partner, but it is unclear if Chacaguasay-Ilbis was the person she was trying to escape. Eventually, Toaquiza was released with a future court date, following which she said she was going to Chicago.

Chacaguasay-Ilbis and Toaquiza were seen entering the Airbnb on surveillance footage.Chacaguasay-Ilbis turned himself in after Toaquiza’s murder. He was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. He later appeared in Syracuse City Court and said he is unable to recall anything about the alleged murder because he was too drunk.