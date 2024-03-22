Chaos along US border in Texas, illegal immigrants tear down border fencing and assault guards

In a dramatic incident on Thursday, a large group of illegal immigrants forcefully broke through razor wire and charged towards the border wall in El Paso, Texas. The chaotic scene unfolded as the state's controversial anti-illegal immigration law was put on hold by the court. Illegal immigrants broke down border fencing and assaulted border security guards amid standoff over Texas law(Reuters)

A video being circulated on social media showed dozens of adult males tearing down the state-installed razor wire and rushing past Texas National Guardsmen. The migrants attempted to breach a section of the border wall but were prevented from advancing further.

According to a Texas law enforcement source quoted on Fox News, the group comprised over 300 illegal immigrants, with approximately 100 adult males confronting the guards. One individual has been arrested for assaulting a soldier, and further arrests are anticipated for property damage and assault.

"Get the f--- back!" shouted a soldier in the video, directing the illegal immigrants from the opposite side of the fence.

Migrants apprehended for assaulting soldiers

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, informed Fox News Digital that all migrants involved have been apprehended. Agents are reviewing video footage to identify those who assaulted the soldiers. The migrants will be processed for deportation but retain the option to claim asylum. Texas authorities also have the authority to charge the migrants responsible for the assault.

This incident marks the latest flashpoint in a three-year border crisis characterized by record migrant numbers, reaching 2.4 million in FY 23 alone. Although the numbers have decreased since the peak of 302,000 in December, concerns persist that the figures could surge again as the summer months approach..

Texas Governor blames Joe Biden for border mayhem

Texas Governor Greg Abbott countered, "Number one, we are facing such dangerous situations. And number two, Joe Biden, through his actions, is violating the laws of the United States of America."

Texas maintains that it has been compelled to act due to the administration's failure to secure the border and deport those residing in the country illegally.

"The surge today in El Paso is the direct result of the unsustainable chaos President Biden has unleashed on the border. The Texas Military Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety quickly gained control of the situation and are working to repair the damage. These illegal immigrants committed crimes in Texas, and the Department of Public Safety is under instruction to arrest every illegal immigrant involved for committing criminal trespass and destruction of property," stated Andrew Mahaleris, spokesperson for Governor Abbott.

Biden Administration : S.B.4 will sow chaos and confusion

The Biden administration contends that the law infringes upon federal authority over immigration enforcement.

"S.B. 4 will not only make communities in Texas less safe, but it will also burden law enforcement and sow chaos and confusion at our southern border. S.B. 4 is just another example of Republican officials politicizing the border while blocking real solutions," stated White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.