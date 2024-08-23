Burger King employee never missed work in 27 years; disappointed by company's below-average gesture, he's doing this

Burger King has reportedly failed to show gratitude to a 27-year-old employee. Kevin Ford, who worked as a cook at the fast food chain's Nevada restaurant, received a saddening compensation for never missing a day at work. His daughter, disappointed by the gesture, went on to set up a GoFundMe account for him to raise $459,800 for his new culinary adventure. Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee gets mediocre gift after working 27 years for the company: Leaves family disappointed (Image/@GoFundMe)

What compensation did Kevin Ford get from Burger King?

In 2022, Burger King supervisors at the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport set up a surprise for Kevin to celebrate his 27th anniversary working for the food chain. At the time, he was gifted a backpack with a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup and a mix of candy and chocolate. This was when the employee broke all over the internet, and people heavily criticised Burger King’s lack of support towards its employees.

Ford’s daughter Seryna was extremely disappointed to see the gifts. After this, she set up a GoFundMe for her father, who single-handedly raised four daughters and helped them gain an education by working hard for the burger chain. Even though the goal was to raise $200, the fundraiser successfully surpassed that amount. The public has given immense support and love to Kevin’s dedication.

In 2022, Seryna wrote, “He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago.” Additionally, she commented, “Then our family grew, and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage.”

What are Kevin Ford’s plans for the future?

As reported by TMZ, Ford bought an 846-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath house in Pahrump, Nevada, in December 2023 for $177,000.

Previously, the Burger King employee even posted a video on Instagram, showing appreciation towards his donors. Ford said, “I wanted to show you something, something you made possible, you did for me, just a hardworking guy.” He also noted, “Now I know it needs some work, gonna cut off the haters already, I know it’s not a mansion but it’s mine.”

Kevin has also bought a black and silver food truck, for an estimated amount of $20,000. The truck has an inbuilt, oven and fryer. He and his daughter will have a menu consisting of hamburgers and hot dogs. Pictures of his food truck went viral, the print reads “K27Y” a tribute to his years at Burger King and the reason why he shot to fame. It is confirmed that he will start out his business venture with a local Home Depot sometime this October.