Furious NY mom claims Burger King meal for daughter, 4, had ‘blood all over’ it, company responds

A New York mom has detailed a horrifying experience involving Burger King. Tiffany Floyd has claimed that she discovered that a kids’ meal she ordered for her daughter was splattered with blood. NY mom claims Burger King meal for daughter, 4, had ‘blood all over’ it (Tiffany Lynn/Facebook)

Tiffany took to Facebook to share an image of the blood and talk about her ordeal. “Burger King count your freaking days,” she wrote.

“I’m out doing running around with the kids and Tay wanted a happy meal so i stop and i usually take her food out for her but today i just gave her the bag than i hear “mommy there’s ketchup and i didn’t want ketchup” so i take it back to see if they messed up our order and its BLOOD!!!” a horrified Tiffany wrote.

“There’s blood all over her food and inside the bag … i called Burger King because i knew if i went back there I’d end up in jail and the manager calmly goes “ya our one guy cut his hand , if you come back I’ll refund you the money “ WHAT!!! So now im waiting for tays doctor to call me back to see if i have to take her to the hospital to get blood work . I AM LIVID!!!!” she added.

‘There was just blood all over her hamburger, all over the wrapper’

Tiffany also spoke out about the incident in a conversation with New York Post. She recalled how she found the food covered in red liquid after she took her daughter, 4, to the fast food drive-through in Getzville, New York, on Friday, July 26, around 12 pm.

While New York Post named the mom as Tiffany Floyd, her Facebook name is Tiffany Lynn.

“All I heard was, ‘Mom, I don’t want ketchup,’ so I grabbed her bag, thinking that they messed up our order again, and I looked and there was just blood all over her hamburger, all over the wrapper. I looked inside the bag, there’s blood on her toys, everything,” Tiffany, who lives in Sanborn, said.

“So I instantly told her to spit out her food. She did have fries and a bit of her hamburger. And then I looked at my meal, and there was blood on mine too,” she added.

Tiffany said that upon calling the restaurant, the manager, Dan, “did inform me that a cook had cut his hand and he was bleeding.” “And that he was so sorry, and if I came back, he would refund me,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany said that her daughter’s paediatrician said they would need to wait 30 days to get the child’s blood tested and determine if she had contracted any disease. “And then get her blood work done every so often for a year to see if something comes up,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany said the manager refused to tell her who the wounded employee was. “If they just make him go and get tested, my daughter would not have to get pricked,” she said.

Tiffany contacted her local health inspector at the Niagara County Department of Health to file a report, and claimed that “he spoke to the same manager, who said, ‘I did have somebody cut their finger, but they didn’t think they were bleeding that bad.” Tiffany also posted about the incident on TikTok.

Tiffany said that she contacted Burger King’s corporate office via its website, following which a representative told her they would pay for the medical expenses of her daughter. “We did tell Burger King that medical expenses was not enough,” Tiffany said. “And how my daughter has not eaten since this and my anxiety is through the roof and what if my daughter needs professional help from this.”

In a statement, Burger King said it was “deeply upset and concerned to learn of this incident.” “We were deeply upset and concerned to learn of this incident. We have been in contact with the Guest and are working with her to resolve this incident. This incident was the result of a team member in the restaurant who injured his finger, and upon noticing immediately stepped away. We closed the restaurant to retrain all the team members and hired an external company to complete a deep cleaning,” the company said. “We expect the restaurant to re-open Monday and are fully paying team members for any lost shifts during this temporary shut down.”