 Big setback for MeToo movement, NY court overturns Harvey Weinstein's conviction | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Big setback for MeToo movement, NY court overturns Harvey Weinstein's conviction

BySumanti Sen
Apr 25, 2024 07:10 PM IST

Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction was reportedly overturned by New York’s highest court on Thursday, April 25

Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction was reportedly overturned by New York’s highest court on Thursday, April 25. “We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes,” the court’s 4-3 decision said, according to apnews. “The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial.”

Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction has been overturned by a New York court (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction has been overturned by a New York court (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

‘An abuse of judicial discretion to permit untested allegations’

The court’s majority said that “it is an abuse of judicial discretion to permit untested allegations of nothing more than bad behavior that destroys a defendant’s character but sheds no light on their credibility as related to the criminal charges lodged against them.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Judge Madeline Singas, in a dissent, wrote that the majority was “whitewashing the facts to conform to a he-said/she-said narrative.” Singas added that the Court of Appeals was continuing a “disturbing trend of overturning juries’ guilty verdicts in cases involving sexual violence.”

“The majority’s determination perpetuates outdated notions of sexual violence and allows predators to escape accountability,” Singas wrote.

What was Harvey Weinstein accused of?

The 72-year-old was convicted in 2020 of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. He was subsequently sentenced to 23 years in prison. The charges were based on the testimony of Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann. During the trial, three other women testified as “prior bad acts” witnesses.

Weinstein will continue to be imprisoned because in 2022, he was convicted in Los Angeles for another rape. For that crime, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison. In Los Angeles, he was acquitted on charges involving a woman who testified in New York.

Weinstein is now being held at Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York, as per the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. He has maintained his innocence and claimed that the sexual activities were consensual.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Big setback for MeToo movement, NY court overturns Harvey Weinstein's conviction
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On