Russell Brand, Jason Derulo, Brian Foster: Hollywood celebs embroiled in alleged sexual harassment allegations

Hollywood celebrities such as Russell Brand, Jason Derulo, Tim Ballard, and several others have found themselves entangled in allegations of sexual harassment. They are now facing alleged accusations, and while some cases are under investigation, others just recently came into the public eye. We compiled a list of Hollywood celebs, facing sexual harassment allegations. hollywood sexual allegations

Russell Brand

Comedian-actor Russell Brand (48) is currently embroiled in allegations of verbal abuse by an anonymous source. According to an exclusive report from TMZ, the source claims to have been a close associate of Brand for several years and recently came forward with accusations of abusive language and aggressive behavior. The source alleges that they endured recurring instances of offensive language, creating an uncomfortable working environment. However, it’s important to note that Brand’s representatives have vehemently denied these allegations. They released a statement asserting, “Russell Brand is committed to kindness and empathy in all his interactions. We categorically deny any allegations of verbal abuse.” This situation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as investigations continue.

Harvey Weinstein

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein (71), who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexual assault and rape convictions, has faced additional legal troubles. Recent reports from Variety stated that several new allegations of sexual misconduct have emerged against Weinstein from multiple sources, both within and outside of the entertainment industry. These new accusations have raised questions about whether further charges may be filed, potentially extending Weinstein’s legal woes. Weinstein’s legal team has not commented on the recent allegations. Given the extensive history of allegations against him and his prior convictions, this situation is sure to be closely monitored by the public, legal experts, and the media in the days to come.

Jason Derulo

An aspiring singer Emaza Gibson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, against Jason Derulo (34), claiming that he signed her to a record deal with sexual intentions, and even made unwanted advances at her after they started working together. She also allege that he turned cold after she rejected his repeated sexual invitations. Emaza Gibson told NBC News, “I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.” However, the musician denied the allegations in a video shared on his Instagram handle. “I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful,” he said in the clip.

Brian Foster

The Last of Us actor Ashley Johnson, with six other women, sued her ex-boyfriend Brian W. Foster, alleging sexual assualt, stalking and intentions of emotional stress. Recently, the seven women filed a civil against Foster suit in an LA County court. “Fueled by chronic abuse of drugs and alcohol, Defendant Brian Wayne Foster has, for the last decade, demonstrated a disturbing pattern and practice of chilling and depraved behavior towards women. The women unfortunate enough to have crossed his path were subjected to a common thread of physical and sexual violence as well as mental and emotional abuse. Foster has left a trail of victims whose lives he sought to control through various lies, threats, intimidation, and manipulation,” the lawsuit read. Foster has not responded to the allegations and there is no legal representation for him in the complaint.

Gerard Depardieu

French actor Gerard Depardieu was also embroiled in rape and sexual assault allegations in a 2018 case, but he denied the same. According to a report by Variety, he wrote an open letter in French in the Le Figaro newspaper claiming he’s ‘neither a rapist nor a predator, which was a response to a 2018 lawsuit filed by Charlotte Arnould, who had accused the actor of attacking her on two different instances in his home. Moreover, earlier this year, new allegations of sexual assault or harassment were made against Depardieu by 13 women, that allegedly happened during the shoot of 11 films released between the years 2004 and 2022, as per Mediapart.

