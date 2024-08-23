All 6 passengers confirmed dead: Final body found from Sicily superyacht tragedy

The Sicily superyacht tragedy search operation has reached its heartbreaking conclusion. The final victim of the shipwreck has been recovered from the wreckage of the vessel that sank off the island's coast. All six passengers on board, including a prominent tech tycoon and his family, as well as Morgan Stanley International's chair, are reportedly confirmed dead in the accident. Divers of the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian Corps. of Firefighters enter Porticello harbor near Palermo, with the body of the last missing person at the back of the boat on August 23, 2024(AFP)

6th missing body from the Bayesian yacht tragedy found

On August 23, Italian rescuers and expert divers retrieved the body of the last missing person from a superyacht that sank off the coast of Sicily. Earlier, the body of Mike Lynch, often referred to as ‘British Bill Gates’ was recovered. Another body, believed to be his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, was also found, though it has not been officially confirmed.

According to reports, a woman’s body was discovered on Friday, but she has yet to be formally identified. Hannah Lynch, Mike Lynch's daughter, remains unaccounted for, AP reports. Angela Bacares, Lynch’s wife reportedly was rescued before the ship flipped over.

All 6 passengers missing from the superyacht confirmed dead

The recovery of the sixth body has officially concluded the search operation for the sunken ship, which was reportedly carrying a total of 22 people, including 10 crew members and 12 guests. Reportedly four bodies on Wednesday were discovered and a fifth body was found in the wreckage shortly after.

Among those previously identified as missing are Jonathan Bloomer, Chairman of Morgan Stanley International, his wife Judy, as well as New York City lawyer Christopher Morvillo who also played a big role in Lynch’s legal case and his wife Neda.

"Obviously the priority is being able to work out what has happened to those that are missing and recover any bodies," a source earlier informed PEOPLE. "At the moment, no one has been placed under investigation because until they find the bodies, they cannot evaluate any sort of accusation or charge,” they added.

The tragedy struck on August 19 when the yacht was hit by an unexpected waterborne tornado, leading to a loss of balance and the eventual sinking of the vessel. British entrepreneur and tech magnate Mike Lynch was on board, celebrating with his family and fellow associates after his recent acquittal in the Hewlett-Packard fraud case. Following the disaster, 15 people were rescued, and one body was initially recovered, later identified as Chef Recaldo Thomas.