Kim Kardashian keeps one Christmas tradition introduced for kids by Kanye West. Here’s what it is

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops to make this Christmas a memorable one for her kids. Continuing a tradition started by her ex-husband Kanye West, the reality star hired Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish to perform a special Christmas concert for her family. Also read: Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumour with 'someone new’ after her romance with Odell Beckham Jr. Although Kim Kardashian was initially hesitant about the idea, she has continued the tradition even after her divorce. (Instagram)

The exclusive performance came with a hefty price tag, with Kim reportedly paying a six-figure sum to get into the holiday spirit.

Kim's luxe Christmas

The reality TV star shares four children - North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five - with Kanye West, 47. Instead of waking the kids up with alarm clocks, Kim has been hiring a private pianist to wake them up in December for years. The Skims founder invites Philip Cornish over to the mansion, with the pianist having worked for Kanye since 2019.

Philip performs Christmas songs at her mansion every morning in December. According to an insider, Kanye decided to introduce the Philip wake-up calls to “add some magic” to their kids’ lives.

Although Kim was initially hesitant about the idea, she has surprisingly continued the tradition even after her divorce.

The insider told The Sun that “the kids love it so much and Kim has grown to love it too. For Philip himself, it’s reportedly just as enjoyable as it is for his employers.

“Philip would do it for free and even tells Kim that but he does get paid. Rather than per day, it’s a lump sum - which at this point is now well into the six figures,” the source revealed.

The musician's deal doesn't stop at the six-figure salary for a single month's work. As part of the package, he also gets access to gourmet meals prepared by Kim's personal chef and Christmas gifts from the Kardashian clan.

The insider claimed that Philip is “really satisfied with the dynamic and how he is treated” at the mansion.

Sources revealed that the pianist's proximity to Kim’s residence makes for a convenient commute, especially for early morning performances. They shared: “...He has even grown closer to the kids and teaches North some piano keys. He’s become part of the family.”

More about the family tradition

Kim previously shared a clip of Philip on Instagram. She wrote: “It’s that time of year!!! @Philthekeys comes over every morning to wake my kids up by playing the piano while the mad morning rush is happening to calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs.”

Kim Kardashian might have carried on Kanye West's holiday tradition in her home, but the ex-couple allegedly have differing opinions on various aspects of co-parenting their kids. Kanye is now married to Bianca Censori, 29. The duo secretly got married in January 2023.