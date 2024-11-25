'Take it off!': Kim K's Dolce & Gabbana X SKIMS campaign comes under fire for pairing lingerie with the holy rosary

Nothing about Kim Kardashian's public persona is casual. Every last bit of it is carefully curated as has become the norm with celebrities of her uber-exclusive status. That being said, Kim rarely ever fails to serve. Take her latest Sophia Loren-coded SKIMS capsule collection for Italian luxury house Dolce & Gabbana for instance. The line marrying the classic vintage Italian aesthetic with SKIMS' equal parts sensual and functional shapewear, has got quite the rave reviews with the initial surge of traffic wanting to grab a few pairs, literally crashing the website. With most of the limited edition collection now sold out, one would assume that declaring the collaboration a success was a given. Yes — but not without some controversy to seal the deal. The latest carousel of campaign shots shared by Kim seems to have done the (unintended?) trick. Kim Kardashian's cross connection: The internet doesn't approve of how the SKIMS mogul has been styling holy iconography(Photos: Instagram/kimkardashian)

Meant as a promotional post for the last few D&G X SKIMS pieces up for grabs, the carousel shared by Kim featured her dressing out of a pristine white, lace lined lingerie set. Sleek straight hair and matte nude makeup stood accessorised with a singular detail — a rosary necklace around her neck. This appears to have got the goat of many, enough to publicly call Kim out, for a line that was otherwise immensely lauded. Comments dejected with the odd rosary and lingerie pairing read: "Pls don't play with the Holy Rosary", "Wearing a cross while being half naked. Wluld ypu make a mockery out of other religions too?", "Uhm have you ever done a research on rosary before take a half nude picture with?? That’s beyond shameful of your action!", "A rosary is not a necklace", and "She wouldn’t walk into church like that. 🤦🏻‍♀️ take off the rosary 📿 lady have some respect!".

Incidentally, this isn't the first time Kim has come under fire for how she has chosen to 'style' holy iconography. Earlier this month, she marked her presence at the LACMA Film + Art Gala 2024, dressed from head to toe in a pristine, all-white Gucci ensemble. The form fitting silhouette with the navel-touching plunging neckline wasn't as much the issue as was the fact that a statement cross necklace — the amethyst Attallah cross necklace which had previously only adorned the neck of the late Princess Diana to be more specific — was her key accessory detail. Though the heirloom piece was acquired by Kim, fair and square at the Sotheby's London auction in 2023 for a staggering price of almost $300,000, the fact that she chose to pair it with an evidently risqué silhouette, didn't go down well with many. Comments expressing this read: "Read the room and plus please take the damn necklace off", "As a Brit I'm disgusted that you've worn our princesses necklace in such a vulgar way...classless" and "Abominating the Cross ✝️".

Fashion is subjective and so are people's opinions. But do you think Kim is in the wrong?