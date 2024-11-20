Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana X SKIMS line crashes shapewear website: Here's why

Breaking the internet is just among the many big little things Kim Kardashian manages to get done before her day ends. This very feat, was very recently achieved for the nth time by her with her latest creative and entrepreneurial feat, namely the SKIMS line for Italian luxury house Dolce & Gabbana. Exquisitely designed keeping the vintage Italian aesthetic in mind, the marketing campaign has beyond a reasonable doubt, been pegged on the aura of yesteryear Italian siren Sophia Loren. The hair, the eyes and the overwhelming sensuality the campaign oozes strikes the perfect balance between being feminine but also assertively taking up space. Kim and Kourtney's SKIMS line for Dolce & Gabbana crashes shapewear website: Here's why(Photos: Instagram/kimkardashian)

The capsule line however, is not just iconic for how spot-on it captures the old world Italian vibe, but also for the fact that it marks an official professional reunion of sorts between Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian, who had a very public fallout with regards to their overlapping 'Dolce Vita' wedding aesthetics, followed by a heated exchange wherein Kim implied that Kourtney was overtly sensitive and the latter retorted by calling her a "witch". It all however, seems to be in the past, what with the sisters having joined hands to feature in this campaign.

Clearly, the reunion, combined with the undeniable market pull both Dolce & Gabbana and SKIMS boast, has led to the demand for the limited edition pieces touching the sky, so much so, that the official SKIMS website suffered a crash! The website now appears to be back up and running, with patrons rushing to grab whatever final stock of items they can get their hands on.

What's so special about the line you ask? Think sexy and sheer yet fully utilitarian shapewear marrying an occasional splash of all-leopard printed ensembles, the former being a SKIMS staple and the latter a D&G one. The attention to detail that the shapewear line carries is a great specimen of investing in sculpting your body, because you need to feel beautiful (and sexy) not just on the outside, but also from the inside.

The Dolce & Gabbana X SKIMS line then, is a surefire hit!