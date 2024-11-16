Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS line marries shapewear with a vintage Italian aesthetic

Kim Kardashian doesn't do basic. And if you're ever in doubt about this statement, just go through her very carefully crafted public appearances, during quite literally any phase of her life. The most recent fashion trump that comes to mind is the all-white Gucci ensemble serving as the canvas for the show-stopping amethyst Attallah Cross necklace, which incidentally once graced the neck of the late Princess Diana. Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana X SKIMS line is too vintage Italian chic to not be decoded(Photos: Instagram/krisjenner)

Equally if not more particular about the aesthetic cues of her business, Kim's SKIMS campaigns are either always immaculately pop-culturally relevant, or present something so unique, that it can't help but crossover into the former category of its own accord. SKIMS latest campaign, which features Kim herself alongside sister Kourtney Kardashian fits the latter bill. Fancy some time travel to Italy then?

SKIMS' limited edition capsule collection for Italian fashion luxury house Dolce & Gabbana will make sure that the second you slip into the cinching silhouettes, you will in essence find yourself transported to old world Italy. Between lots of sexy sheerness, corsets and oodles of leopard print, what the line essentially manages to do is capture the OG D&G aesthetic and apply it to the much upheld body shaping experience SKIMS is known for. And thus we are left with a line that is fresh yet very obviously vintage, sensual yet chock-a-block full of utility — classic but with a very well thought out update.

Something definitely worth a standalone mention is the leopard print. Animal prints resurging for the year's sturdy winter lines as well as the flipping roulette of fast fashion look listicles is known. But the leopard print in particular has been a D&G staple, its wildness over the decades very easily fitting the gambits of luxe and class. Well, it reigns big in the D&G X SKIMS collection. As a matter of fact, a shot of Kourtney and Kim walking hand in hand, decked from head to toe in all-leopard is enough to establish the point. It's immaculately Sophia Loren-coded and we are here for it.

The line actually serves as a great segue to revisit Kim's personal collaboration with the brand, back in 2022. 'Ciao Kim' definitely has a ring to it, and a quick flip through the breathtaking ad campaign will capture how similar the core aesthetic of both these lines are. Like D&G X SKIMS, Ciao Kim too revolved around mesh and sheer silhouettes subtly whispering 'sexy', and the occasional all-leopard ensemble.

What's not to love about a little shapewear-sized trot to the Italian countryside then?