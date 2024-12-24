FDA elevates Costco egg recall to highest risk level over salmonella contamination

The Food and Drug Administration has elevated a recall of eggs sold at Costco to the highest risk level due to fears of salmonella contamination. The agency raised it to Class I over “a reasonable probability” that it “will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.” Eggs are being recalled in the US over salmonella risk(Representational Image)

Costco egg recall raised to highest risk level over salmonella contamination

Handsome Brook Farms issued a voluntary recall for 10,800 retail units of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised eggs in November, according to an FDA notice. “The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging,” the company said in a statement at the time, per USA Today.

The eggs, which were distributed in 25 Costco stores across five states, were recalled over fears of being “contaminated with salmonella,” the New York-based company added. The recall was initiated for 24-count packages of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture with a UPC of 9661910680. The affected products bore Julian code 327 and a use-by date of Jan. 5, 2025.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacteria that causes an illness called salmonellosis. Those infected experience diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps, per CDC. While it is a common infection, salmonella sometimes causes infection in urine, blood, bones, joints, or the nervous system (spinal fluid and brain) and severe disease.

Customers who purchased the recalled eggs from Costco should return them to the store for a full refund or dispose of the product. If you have any additional questions, please contact Handsome Brook Farms at 888-877-7221, available Sunday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, or you can email recall@hbfeggs.com.