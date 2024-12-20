Nigerian man who spent 10 years on death row for stealing hens, eggs promised pardon

A Nigerian man, Segun Olowookere, who had to spend the last 10 years on death row for stealing hens and eggs, has now been promised a pardon by Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State in southwest Nigeria. Olowookere was just 17 years old in 2010 when he was arrested alongside an accomplice, Morakinyo Sunday. The duo were accused of attacking the homes of a police officer and another individual using a wooden gun and a sword. Despite their armed attempt, they managed to escape with only poultry, reported the BBC. In 2014, the State High Court sentenced both men to death by hanging.(Pexel)

In 2014, Justice Jide Falola of the Osun State High Court sentenced both men to death by hanging after finding them guilty of breaking into the police officer’s house and stealing his belongings.

Death sentence sparks outrage

The verdict sparked widespread criticism across Nigeria, with many arguing the punishment was disproportionately harsh for the crime committed.

Following their sentencing, Olowookere and Sunday were transferred to Lagos State’s Kirikiri maximum security prison, where they have spent the last decade on death row.

In a statement on Tuesday, Governor Adeleke announced his decision to pardon Olowookere, stating, “I have directed the Commissioner for Justice to initiate processes to grant prerogative of mercy to the young man. Osun is a land of justice and equity. We must ensure fairness and protection of the sanctity of lives," according to the BBC.

The fate of Morakinyo Sunday, who was sentenced alongside Olowookere, remains unclear, as his name was not mentioned in the governor’s statement.

Olowookere’s case has attracted significant attention over the years, with human rights groups, Nigerians, and his parents advocating for his release. His parents recently appeared on a podcast, tearfully pleading for their only child to be pardoned.

Olowookere is expected to be released in early 2025. While Nigeria has not carried out any executions since 2012, the country still has more than 3,400 people on death row.

