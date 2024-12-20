Coimbatore man walks into family court with 80,000 in coins to pay wife's alimony

A man in Coimbatore paid a sum of ₹80,000 as alimony to his estranged wife in bundles of coins, much to the astonishment of everyone in the court. The Coimbatore man was asked by the judge to pay in notes.(Representational image)

The incident took place at the additional family court in the Tamil Nadu city on Wednesday, according to a Times of India report.

The 37-year-old man, a call taxi owner and driver, was asked by the court to pay his wife ₹two lakh as an interim maintenance amount.

A video circulating online shows the man holding two white bags filled with coins, walking out of the court building, and placing them inside a car.

The man carried 20 bundles of ₹2 and Re 1 coins to the additional family court. Upon seeing that he has submitted ₹80,000 in coins, the judge instructed the man to pay the amount in notes instead, according to the report.

The next day, on Thursday, he replaced the coins with currency notes and submitted it to the court, as instructed.

The judge reportedly asked the man to pay the remaining interim maintenance amount of ₹1.2 lakh soon.

