Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Coimbatore man walks into family court with 80,000 in coins to pay wife's alimony

ByHT Trending Desk
Dec 20, 2024 11:17 AM IST

The Coimbatore man carried to the court bags contaning ₹2 and Re 1 coins that added up to ₹80,000.

A man in Coimbatore paid a sum of 80,000 as alimony to his estranged wife in bundles of coins, much to the astonishment of everyone in the court.

The Coimbatore man was asked by the judge to pay in notes.(Representational image)
The Coimbatore man was asked by the judge to pay in notes.(Representational image)

The incident took place at the additional family court in the Tamil Nadu city on Wednesday, according to a Times of India report.

The 37-year-old man, a call taxi owner and driver, was asked by the court to pay his wife two lakh as an interim maintenance amount.

A video circulating online shows the man holding two white bags filled with coins, walking out of the court building, and placing them inside a car.

The man carried 20 bundles of 2 and Re 1 coins to the additional family court. Upon seeing that he has submitted 80,000 in coins, the judge instructed the man to pay the amount in notes instead, according to the report.

The next day, on Thursday, he replaced the coins with currency notes and submitted it to the court, as instructed.

The judge reportedly asked the man to pay the remaining interim maintenance amount of 1.2 lakh soon.

(Also Read: Assam man buys scooter worth 90,000 with sack full of coins)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On