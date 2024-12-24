Menu Explore
What's open on Christmas Eve? Walmart, CVS, Starbucks, Sephora and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 24, 2024 09:33 PM IST

From retail stores to pharmacies and banks, here's what is open today on Christmas Eve

Happy Christmas Eve! Even seasoned holiday shoppers may have to make a last-minute run to the store before sitting down for family dinner. From one final ingredient to a gift for an unannounced relative, the chances may not be high, but they are never zero. So, here's a list of places that are open today:

Here's what's open on Christmas Eve in US
What's open on Christmas Eve?

  1. Walmart: Stores will close at 6 pm local time
  2. Target: Stores will close at 8 pm local time
  3. Costco: Open from 9 am to 5 pm
  4. IHOP
  5. Sam's Club warehouse: Closes early at 6 pm local time
  6. Home Depot: Stores will close at 5 pm local time
  7. Applebee's
  8. Lowe's: Stores will close at 6 pm local time
  9. Ace Hardware: Hours vary depending on store location
  10. CVS: Some pharmacies may have reduced working hours
  11. Walgreens: Regular hours
  12. Post office: Regular hours
  13. Banks: Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist and CitiBank will have regular hours. However, some branches of PNC and Truist will close at 2 pm local time.
  14. Kohl's: Open from 7 am to 7 pm
  15. TJ Maxx: Open from 7 am to 6 pm
  16. HomeGoods: Open from 7 am to 6 pm
  17. Marshall's: Open from 7 am to 6 pm
  18. Best Buy: Stores will close at 7 pm
  19. Big Lots: Open from 7 am to 8 pm
  20. Starbucks
  21. Dunkin'
  22. McDonald's
  23. Chick-fil-A
  24. Chipotle: Restaurants will close at 3 pm
  25. Burger King
  26. Wendy's
  27. Subway
  28. Sephora
  29. Ikea: Open from 10 am to 6 pm
  30. Office Depot: Stores will close at 5 pm
  31. OfficeMax: Stores will close at 5 pm
  32. PetSmart: Open from 9 am to 6 pm
  33. PetCo: Stores will close at 7 pm
  34. Kroger
  35. Aldi
  36. Trader Joe's: Stores will close at 5 pm
  37. Whole Foods: Stores will close at 7 pm
  38. Hooters: Open from 11 am to 7 pm
  39. Red Lobster: Open from 11 am to 8 pm

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
