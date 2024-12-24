What's open on Christmas Eve? Walmart, CVS, Starbucks, Sephora and more
ByArya Vaishnavi
From retail stores to pharmacies and banks, here's what is open today on Christmas Eve
Happy Christmas Eve! Even seasoned holiday shoppers may have to make a last-minute run to the store before sitting down for family dinner. From one final ingredient to a gift for an unannounced relative, the chances may not be high, but they are never zero. So, here's a list of places that are open today:
What's open on Christmas Eve?
- Walmart: Stores will close at 6 pm local time
- Target: Stores will close at 8 pm local time
- Costco: Open from 9 am to 5 pm
- IHOP
- Sam's Club warehouse: Closes early at 6 pm local time
- Home Depot: Stores will close at 5 pm local time
- Applebee's
- Lowe's: Stores will close at 6 pm local time
- Ace Hardware: Hours vary depending on store location
- CVS: Some pharmacies may have reduced working hours
- Walgreens: Regular hours
- Post office: Regular hours
- Banks: Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist and CitiBank will have regular hours. However, some branches of PNC and Truist will close at 2 pm local time.
- Kohl's: Open from 7 am to 7 pm
- TJ Maxx: Open from 7 am to 6 pm
- HomeGoods: Open from 7 am to 6 pm
- Marshall's: Open from 7 am to 6 pm
- Best Buy: Stores will close at 7 pm
- Big Lots: Open from 7 am to 8 pm
- Starbucks
- Dunkin'
- McDonald's
- Chick-fil-A
- Chipotle: Restaurants will close at 3 pm
- Burger King
- Wendy's
- Subway
- Sephora
- Ikea: Open from 10 am to 6 pm
- Office Depot: Stores will close at 5 pm
- OfficeMax: Stores will close at 5 pm
- PetSmart: Open from 9 am to 6 pm
- PetCo: Stores will close at 7 pm
- Kroger
- Aldi
- Trader Joe's: Stores will close at 5 pm
- Whole Foods: Stores will close at 7 pm
- Hooters: Open from 11 am to 7 pm
- Red Lobster: Open from 11 am to 8 pm
Read breaking news, latest...See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
News / World News / US News / What's open on Christmas Eve? Walmart, CVS, Starbucks, Sephora and more
SHARE
Copy