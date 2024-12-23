Walmart, Target, banks and more: What’s open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2024

As the holiday season approaches, it’s important to plan ahead for Christmas Day, which falls on Wednesday, December 25 this year. Many stores, banks, and services will be closed, and some may have reduced hours on Christmas Eve as well. To avoid any last-minute surprises, checking online for updates on your local businesses and services is a good idea. Here is compiled information on the working hours of the larger corporations. With Christmas Day on December 25, many services will be closed or have altered hours.(Representative image- Pexel)

Banks closed on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2024?

Most of the banks will not pull their shutters down on Christmas Eve, however, will remain closed for Christmas Day as it is a Federal holiday. This will include banks like Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Capital One and PNC Bank.

Meanwhile, Truist will be open until 2 pm on Christmas Eve and remain closed for Christmas Day and CitiBnak will be closed for both days. Banking services like online and mobile banking will remain open but some transactions may not take place until Thursday, December 26. All the bank operations will also resume from Thursday, as reported by Austin American Statesman.

Will Walmart and Target be closed on Christmas Day 2024?

Walmart will close its doors at 6 pm on Christmas Eve whereas Target will remain open until 8 pm. Both the retail giants will remain closed for Christmas Day and resume their operations on December 26.

Costco, H-E-B and Sam’s Club closed on Christmas?

Costco will be open on Christmas Eve but remain closed on Christmas but may have different hours at different locations. Meanwhile, Sam’s Club will close early at 6 pm on Christmas Eve and will observe a holiday on Christmas.

H-E-B will close their doors early on Christmas Eve at 8 pm and will remain closed on Christmas Day.

Will the post office remain open on Christmas?

The post offices will be closed on December 25, and the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering regular mail. However, Priority Mail Express will continue to operate as usual. On Christmas Eve, December 24, post offices will remain open, and regular mail delivery will take place, so you can still manage any last-minute shipping or mailing needs, as reported by Austin American Statesman.

UPS and FedEx closed on Christmas?

For UPS, it's important to plan ahead for any holiday shipments. UPS Air and International Air services will only be available on Christmas Eve, December 24, if prearranged before December 19. Ground services, however, will not be operational. On Christmas Day, there will be no UPS pickup or delivery services, and many UPS stores may be closed. The only exception will be UPS Express Critical services, which will continue to operate for urgent shipments. Be sure to finalise any shipping needs in advance to avoid delays during the holiday.