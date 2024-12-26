Trump tells death row inmates granted clemency by Biden to ‘go to hell’ in scathing Christmas Day message

Donald Trump had no Christmas wishes for death row inmates whose sentences were commuted by Joe Biden. The president-elect told the prisoners to “go to hell” in a scathing Truth Social rant on Wednesday. In the lengthy two-post statement shared on his social media platform, he also aimed at the president, calling him “sleepy Joe” and the Democrats, dubbing them “radical left lunatics.” FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attends a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket, in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., November 19, 2024 . Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo(via REUTERS)

Trump tells death row inmates granted clemency by Biden to ‘go to hell’

“To the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden. I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky “souls” but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!” Trump wrote.

ALSO READ: FDA elevates Costco egg recall to highest risk level over salmonella contamination

The future commander-in-chief's remark comes after Biden's shock move of commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 men on federal death row. The criminals who were granted clemency on Monday include at least five child killers and several mass murderers, per New York Post.

While Trump wished the Democrats a “Merry Christmas,” he slammed them as “radical left lunatics who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME.”

ALSO READ: Santa Claus on motorcycle outruns police during high-speed chase in Florida. Watch

“They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing,” he added. The president-elect further vowed to make America great again. Counting down the days till he assumes office, Trump said, “A bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!”