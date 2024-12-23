Stephen A. Smith tears into Joe Biden, makes surprising admission about Trump: ‘Not interested in fearmongering’

Stephen A. Smith, an ESPN commentator, has taken a U-turn on his views about politics, stating that he regrets supporting Kamala Harris against Donald Trump in the presidential race due to the Democrats' “fear mongering.” Stephen A. Smith's dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party goes beyond Biden's contentious pardon of son Hunter.(AP)

His change of heart comes just a few weeks after Trump's election victory over Harris and ahead of his return to the White House.

Smith gives strong advise to Democrats

“[I'm] no longer interested in… listening to a bunch of fearmongering to tell us who we shouldn't vote for,” Smith said on Fox News' “Life, LIberty & Levin”.

“Why don't you come up with a plan that tells us why we should vote for you?” he added.

The Democratic Party has been playing the blame game since President-elect Trump's historic victory in November, with claims circulating regarding who is to blame for Harris' defeat.

Some have faulted Harris, while others have slammed Biden for his dismal support rating and unsuccessful reelection campaign.

In the last weeks of his presidency, Biden has been under fire, particularly for his move to pardon his son Hunter.

Smith blasts Biden for pardoning his son Hunter

Blasting Biden for pardoning his son, Smith said, “I don't want to hear about, 'Oh we're about the law. Nobody's above the law. Nobody's above the law.' But then you go out, and you pardon your son, and you try to blame everybody else for it.”

Biden granted him a broad pardon on December 1 after Hunter repeatedly declared on record that he would not forgive him if a jury found his son guilty.

However, Smith's dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party goes beyond Biden's contentious pardon. The ESPN host repeated Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' criticism of the party's platform and its priorities.

“I don't want to hear about defund the police. I don't want to hear about, you know what? There should be open borders. I don't want to hear this stuff. And I don't think most of the American people want to hear that,” he concluded.